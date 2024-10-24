20 Top South Florida sophomore boys basketball players to watch in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 10 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of sophomores from the Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Any and all nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Giuliani Blaise, Chaminade-Madonna
Height: 6’5
Position: Small Forward
Blaise does a great job running the floor well, battles for 50/50 possessions, and using his athleticism to be an efficient rebounder. Offensively, he is more of a back-to-the-basket type finisher but has gradually gained confidence in building a smooth mid-range game.
Malik Charles, Miami Country Day
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Charles is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2027 class where he is an absolute pest on the defensive end. Offensively, Charles uses a load of athleticism where he can blow by defenders finishing with either hand around the rim.
Charlie Cohn, Sagemont
Height: 7’0
Position: Center
The 7-0 center is a solid rim protector as well as having the ability to stretch the floor on the offensive end. Cohn continues to have a huge upside where he has grown eight inches in two years making him a threat for defenses to gameplan around. Expect Cohn to get college interest in the near future as his size speaks for itself along with his versatile skill set.
Cayden Daughtry, Calvary Christian Academy
Height: 6’1
Position: Point Guard
The 6’1 point guard has plenty of skill sets whether it’s his athleticism, speed, or basketball IQ. Daughtry does a great job at getting his teammates involved whether it’s his crisp passing skills or setting elite on-ball screens. He can score across all three levels on the offensive end and plays with a ton of maturity for his young age.
Quincy Douby, Miami Southridge
Height: 6’4
Position: Combo Guard
The 6-4 combo guard has grown three inches since the summer and has a great feel for the game. He plays with a ton of physicality on both ends of the floor, showcasing his strength when he can finish with either hand around the rim while absorbing contact. Already holding offers from FIU and Jacksonville, I fully expect this list to expand by the time the season ends.
Carter Florient, Pembroke Pines Charter
Height: 6’4
Position: Small Forward
The 6-4 small forward is a havoc on the boards whether it’s on the offensive or defensive end of the floor. Florient does a great job when it comes to forcing the opposition into taking a tough shot, as well as running the floor exceptionally well in transition.
Myles Fuentes, Riviera Prep
Height: 6’2
Position: Combo Guard
Fuentes can do it all on the offensive end whether it’s his perimeter shooting or his playmaking skills. On the defensive end, Fuentes plays with a load of physicality and makes things difficult for opposing guards.
Jeremy Jenkins, Riviera Prep
Height: 6’9
Position: Power Forward
The 6’9 power forward is a wrecking ball on the offensive end where he bruises through defenders, finishing strong with either hand around the rim. His ball-handling skills currently remain a work in progress but once he can handle the basketball with pressure, he could be a force in all three phases.
Dwight “DJ” Gaines, University School
Height: 5’9
Position: Point Guard
Gaines is a huge threat when it comes to scoring from behind the arc, as he can shoot from 25-30 feet out and make defenders pay if they don’t contest his shots. He also has a smooth handle too his game and is a crisp passer that can find teammates in stride. His size is an understatement of his skill level, as he could reel in some college interest before the season comes to an end.
Khanye Moss, Mater Lakes Academy
Height: 5’11
Position: Point Guard
The 5-11 sophomore point guard has a combination skillset of size and speed when he has the basketball in his hands. Moss seems to be very adapted when it comes to scoring off drives to the basket and is unafraid to finish at the front of the rim while absorbing contact. His release on his jump shot has continued to improve as well where he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch.
Dauoda Ndiaye, Miami Christian
Height: 6’5
Position: Power Forward
The 6-5 power forward is built like a tight end and is just getting his basketball career started where he is constantly improving his jump shot. His handles currently are a work in progress but will be a note-worthy player as the season rolls on.
Miguel Orbe, Miami Country Day
Height: 6’1
Position: Combo Guard
Orbe is a springy athlete who does most of his scoring off put-backs or on the break which can be effective in a variety of ways. He also does a great job when it comes to setting up his teammates on the offensive end. Defensively, he plays with a high motor and constant energy whether he’s guarding on or off the ball.
Orlando Roche, Belen Jesuit
Height: 6’4
Position: Small Forward
Roche is emerging as one of the top prospects in South Florida in the 2027 class. His ability to finish strong around the rim with either hand has improved as well as his ability to create his own shot off the catch. Defensively, he is able to get into the passing lanes where he can create turnovers which lead to baskets in transition at the other end.
Kellson Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Sandi does a great job when using his speed to penetrate defenses as well as setting up his teammates. Despite being a smaller guard, his shooting IQ makes him a valuable prospect, where he has a smooth release from the perimeter.
Garrett Schwartz, Olympic Heights
Height: 6’8
Position: Small Forward
Jayden St. Fort, Oxbridge Academy
Height: 6’3
Position: Combo Guard
A two-sport athlete who makes a huge presence whether it’s on the gridiron or the hardwood, St. Fort makes havoc using his athleticism on both sides of the floor and can rebound as well as block shots for his size. Offensively, he plays with a ton of quickness and can finish strong on either side of the rim.
Tristan Sylvera, Chaminade-Madonna
Height: 6’5
Position: Power Forward
Sylvera is a 6-5 power forward with good positional size who brings a lot of production to the interior. He finishes well around the rim and protects the rim on defense.
Anthony Walcott, Miami Norland
Height: 6’4
Position: Shooting Guard
Walcott is a natural three-level scorer who can create separation from the defense with his quickness and high IQ. Defensively, Walcott can guard multiple positions with purpose and is a smooth rebounder for his size.
Joost West, Divine Savior Academy
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard
West is a pure scorer, and he can display it on all three levels at the offensive end whether it’s off the catch or bounce. On the defensive end, he is very active when guarding the passing lanes as he can force turnovers which lead to baskets at the other end as well.
Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
The 6-0 point guard moves extremely well without the ball, which leads to easy scoring opportunities for him. He’s also a great initiator of the offense when he does have the ball in his hands, finding open teammates in stride. Defensively, he has nice footwork where he can guard on and off the ball as well as rebound well for his size.