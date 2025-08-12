Five-Star Power Forward Jeremy Jenkins signs with Overtime Elite ahead of junior season
Jeremy Jenkins, A 6-foot-9 junior power forward has signed with Overtime Elite ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 season, according to a social media release from Overtime Elite on Monday.
Jenkins helped lead Riviera Prep to back-to-back Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state titles during his freshman and sophomore seasons. During his freshman season, Jenkins averaged 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field. He followed that up in his sophomore season by averaging 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while increasing his shooting percentage to 57% from the field.
Jenkins Joined Team USA Minicamp
The 6-foot-9 power forward made a name for himself when he received an invite back in May to join Team USA in their Minicamp session that took place at the U.S Olympic Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also attended the USA Junior National Minicamp Session in San Antonio back in April.
Jenkins Holds Over a Dozen Division 1 Offers
Jenkins has gotten his recruitment off to a scorching start, where he currently holds 14 Division-1 offers from schools such as Arizona State, Brigham Young University (BYU), Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, and several others. Jenkins is rated as the No. 17 overall prospect, the No. 4 power forward, and the No. 2 overall-ranked player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.
Jenkins Joins Elite Group of Talent at Overtime Elite's City Reapers
Jenkins joins a loaded squad where he will play for Overtime Elite's City Reapers where he will be teammates with four-star small forward Howard Williams, four-star combo guard Josiah "King" Sanders, three-star wing Kole Grandison, and four-star center Moustapha Diop, who is committed to Georgia Tech.
Jenkins Talks About His Recruitment
“I got offers from USC, Villanova, BYU, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, it’s some more, too,” Jenkins said. “I haven’t been to any games yet, but I have been on campus at USC, and BYU was here today watching," Jenkins told On3. “I just do everything on the court so that my team can win. I used to be a chubby kid who had skill, but now I’ve slimmed down. I’ve still got good weight, but it looks a lot different now, it looks more right," Jenkins added.
