2025 Central Florida High School Football Playoff Preview - Dec. 5, 2025
A year ago, Lake Mary’s Barrett Schulz and Cocoa’s Champ Smith were not even on the sidelines when the Rams and Tigers competed for state championships. They were competing for other schools at the time.
A year later, Schulz and Smith are one win away from playing in the biggest games of their lives.
Trips to the state finals are on the line
Schulz and his Lake Mary teammates, and Smith and Cocoa will hit the field for state semifinal games on Friday, Dec. 5. Lake Mary and Cocoa join fellow Central Florida schools Vero Beach, Jones and Bishop Moore in state semifinal games, with winners advancing to state championship games on Friday, Dec. 12.
Lake Mary and Venice battle in rematch of 2024 7A state title game
Lake Mary (10-3) will host defending Class 7A state champ Venice (9-3) in a Class 7A state semifinal. It is a rematch of last year’s state title game.
The Rams (10-3) have won five straight games, including a big 40-31 upset of Region 1’s top seed, DeLand, last week.
“I’m very confident going into the game, knowing we are the best team in the state with a ton of momentum,” said Schulz, a 6-foot-6 senior wide receiver transfer from University High (Orange City) who has been a matchup nightmare for defenses.
“One game at a time,” Schulz said. “But we’re on a mission. It’s states or bust.”
Cardinal Mooney seeks to block Cocoa's path to a four-peat
Cocoa, meanwhile, will travel to the Gulf Coast to play Sarasota Cardinal Mooney (12-1) in a Class 2A state semifinal. The Tigers are three-time defending state champs.
Smith and his teammates will try to keep the tradition going for Cocoa (8-4), which has won six straight games after enduring a tough early-season schedule. A four-star quarterback, the junior transferred to Cocoa this year from Boca Raton Spanish River.
“I’m excited to represent Cocoa football and the Cocoa community in the 2A Final Four,” Smith said. “There is an enormous amount of pride and love in Cocoa for their football team.
“We have dedicated coaches, including the ones I work with the most: head coach Ryan Schneider, offensive coordinator Adam Franco and quarterback coach Nate Hooks,” Smith said, “that have coached in the big games and will put us in the best possible spot to be successful in the game against Mooney.”
Check out our sneak preview of all five state semifinal games below:
CLASS 7A
Venice (9-3) at Lake Mary (10-3), 7 p.m.
The Rams face a Venice team loaded with tradition. The Indians have won four state championships, including last year. Senior quarterback Darryon Jones leads the way with 1,740 yards passing and 16 TDs, and 918 yards rushing and 12 scores. Sophomore Tyree Mannings has caught 80 passes for 1,301 yards and 12 TDs. Asharri Charles, Kane Judson and Tristen Neely all have made at least 108 tackles for Venice.
Lake Mary is led by Notre Dame signee Noah Grubbs, who has passed for more than 10,000 yards and 138 TDs in his illustrious career. Schulz has caught 65 passes for 1,058 yards and 14 TDs. Patrick Ryan has made 99 tackles for the Rams.
Miami Palmetto (11-2) at Vero Beach (13-0), 7 p.m.
This figures to be the Indians’ toughest test all year. Palmetto’s only two losses have come to Miami Southridge, 34-24, and defending Class 3A state champ, Miami Northwestern, 28-0. Senior quarterback Andre Bailey has passed for 2,349 yards and 27 touchdowns, and rushed for 312 yards and six scores. Junior Aiden Butler has rushed for 884 yards and 15 TDs. Senior Jaiden Henry has made 62 tackles and a whopping 14 sacks for the Panthers.
Vero Beach is led by athlete Efrem White, who has filled in admirably at quarterback when Champs Monds went down to injury early in the season. White has passed for 2,225 yards and 27 TDs and rushed for 916 yards and 21 scores. Senior linebacker Maqarie Philip has made 81 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Indians.
CLASS 4A
Port Charlotte (11-2) at Jones (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers have won nine straight games, but face a tough opponent in Port Charlotte. The Pirates have lost two games by a combined eight points. They are led by junior quarterback Logan Flaherty, who has passed for 2,447 yards and 27 TDs and rushed for 529 yards and 11 scores. Ahmad’dra Greene has made 115 tackles.
Jones is led by Miami signee Dereon Coleman, a senior quarterback who has passed for 2,391 yards and 25 TDs and rushed for 503 yards and four scores. Senior Daunte Wallace has rushed for 1,306 yards and 19 TDs. Quinton Evans and Fred Ards have combined for more than 130 tackles and 20 sacks for the Tigers.
CLASS 3A
Bishop Moore (12-1) at Miami Northwestern (12-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets face a stern test in defending Class 3A state champ Northwestern. Freshman Neiman Lawrence has passed for 1,971 yards and 32 TDs with only one interception. The Bulls’ defense has held seven opponents to six point or less, including four shutouts.
Bishop Moore is led by sophomore quarterback Blake McCullough, who has passed for 3,245 yards and 35 TDs, and running back Amar’e Johnson, who has rushed for 2,069 yards and 29 TDs. Senior Kenyon Alston has caught 48 passes for 1,066 yards and 13 TDs. Defensively, Blaze Allen and Cale Britt have combined for more than 220 tackles for the Hornets.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to go compete against a top team in the state and to have the chance to put Bishop Moore in the state championship,” McCullough said.
CLASS 2A
Cocoa (8-4) at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney (12-1), 7 p.m.
The three-time defending state champ Tigers face a Cardinal Mooney team that is rolling with an 11-game win streak. The Cougars’ only loss came to Colorado power, Cherry Creek, 24-21. Cherry Creek is unbeaten (13-0). Junior Davin Davidson has passed for 2,134 yards and 21 TDs, and junior Connail Jackson has rushed for 1,964 yards and a whopping 33 TDs. KJ Brown and Jayden Burnett have combined for more than 180 tackles.
Smith leads Cocoa with 2,159 yards passing and 14 TDs. Kyree Brooks has made a whopping 122 tackles for the Tigers.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962