High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 - Dec. 2, 2025
Thanksgiving week turned out to be a winning one for five schools in the High School on SI Central Florida football rankings.
Vero Beach and Lake Mary (Class 7A), Jones (Class 4A), Bishop Moore (Class 3A) and Cocoa (Class 2A) all won regional finals on Nov. 28 and advanced to state semifinal games on Friday, Dec. 5.
This is familiar territory for three of these schools: Lake Mary is defending Class 7A state runner-up, Jones is defending Class 4A state runner-up, and Cocoa is three-time defending state champ (Class 2A).
Meanwhile, eight area schools lost in regional finals, including previously unbeaten Edgewater and DeLand. Both finished 12-1.
The multiple setbacks created a lot of upheaval in this week’s rankings, with Vero Beach jumping two spots to No. 1, and Jones and Lake Mary each moving up two spots to No. 3 and 4, respectively.
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 14
1. Vero Beach (13-0)
Last week: 3
The unbeaten Indians moved a step closer to a state championship with a 49-23 victory against Orlando Dr. Phillips in the Class 7A, Region 3 final . Senior Efrem White passed for 159 yards and one TD and ran 10 times for 74 yards and four scores to lead Vero Beach, which next hosts Miami Palmetto (11-2) in the state semifinals.
2. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5, final)
Last week: 4
The Royals have concluded their regular season and are not eligible for the playoffs. TFA played a mixed national/state schedule and finished the season undefeated (5-0) against Florida teams, including wins against Venice and Lakeland. Both Venice and Lakeland are playing in state semifinal games this weekend.
3. Jones (11-2)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers defeated Lake Wales, 24-7, in the Class 4A, Region 2 final. Daunte Wallace ran 22 times for 120 yards and one TD for Jones, which next hosts Port Charlotte (11-2) in the state semifinals.
4. Lake Mary (10-3)
Last week: 6
Senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit, completed 17 of 29 passes for 254 yards and three TDs and ran eight times for 34 yards and a score to power the Rams past DeLand, 40-31, in the Class 7A, Region 1 final. Lake Mary next hosts defending Class 7A state champ Venice (9-3) in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
5. DeLand (12-1, final)
Last week: 2
Super sophomore Taihj Moore ran 14 times for 170 yards and two TDs in a close loss to Lake Mary.
6. Edgewater (Orlando) (12-1, final)
Last week: 1
Senior quarterback Carter Emanuel passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the top-seeded Eagles fell to longtime state power Lakeland, 27-14, ending their season.
7. Bishop Moore (12-1)
Last week: 9
Amar’e Johnson ran 27 times for 216 yards and three TDs to propel the Hornets past Eau Gallie, 31-28, in the Class 3A, Region 2 final. Bishop Moore next visits defending state champion Miami Northwestern (12-0) in the state semifinals.
8. Mainland (9-3, final)
Last week: 7
Senior Sebastian Johnson passed for 328 yards and one TD in a 27-10 loss to top-seeded Ponte Vedra in the Class 5A, Region 1 final.
9. South Lake (11-2, final)
Last week: 8
The Eagles fell to top-seeded Armwood, 42-0, in the Class 6A, Region 2 final. Senior outside linebacker Tyson Williams had 11 tackles, including eight solo, for South Lake.
10. Eau Gallie (9-4, final)
Last week: 10
Oregon commit Xavier Lherisse completed 23 of 36 passes for 298 yards and three TDs and ran 11 times for 58 yards and a score in a close loss to Bishop Moore.
The Next 10
11. Boone (10-2, final)
12. West Orange (10-2, final)
13. Dr. Phillips (9-4, final)
14. Spruce Creek (9-3, final)
15. Oviedo (8-3, final)
16. Kissimmee Osceola (7-5, final)
17. Evans (8-3, final)
18. Winter Park (6-5, final)
19. Cocoa (8-4)
20. Merritt Island (7-5, final)
