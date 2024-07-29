23 Central Florida high school football defensive linemen to watch in 2024
Holding the line is an important part of every high school football team’s success. Defensive tackles and defensive ends make every effort to ensure the point of attack stops with them.
Stopping the man with the football should not be a problem for Central Florida teams in 2024, thanks to a plethora of talent. From the east coast in Volusia County to interior places in Greater Orlando, numerous area defensive linemen have either committed to Division I schools, are being recruited by colleges from all over the nation or are soon to be on someone’s radar.
We looked at multiple schools in five counties (Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Orange and Seminole) and came up 23 defensive linemen to watch in 2024.
Without further ado, here they are:
Javion Hilson, Cocoa, Class of 2025: FSU commit played a big part in leading the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 2S state championship last year. A tall, strong, physical athlete (6-foot-5, 235 pounds), he made 94 tackles – 69 solo, 25 assists and 27 for loss – 14 sacks and one fumble recovery. He is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN Top Defensive Ends for the Class of 2025.
Christian Hudson, Mainland, Class of 2025: Terrific two-way lineman is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN Top Defensive Tackles for the Class of 2025. Strong athlete (6-1, 280) made 69 tackles – 39 solo, 30 assists and 27 for loss – nine sacks and one fumble recovery. The UCF commit led the Bucs to the Class 3S state championship last fall.
Brandon Brown, Eau Gallie, Class of 2025: Brevard County star (6-2, 275) and LSU commit made 65 tackles – 40 solo, 25 assists and 24 for loss – and four sacks in leading the Commodores to the state playoffs last year. He is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN Top Defensive Tackles for the Class of 2025.
Derry Norris, Spruce Creek, Class of 2025: Super athletic lineman (6-3, 255) made 63 tackles – 36 solo, 27 assists and 12.5 for loss – and seven sacks last season for the Hawks, leading them to a 7-4 record and the state playoffs. The Georgia Tech commit is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN Top Defensive Tackles for the Class of 2025.
Andrew Hines, Tohopekaliga, Class of 2025: Osceola County star (6-4, 213) made a whopping 112 tackles – 17 solo, 95 assists and 23 for loss – 12 sacks and one fumble recovery in leading the Tigers to a 6-5 record and the state playoffs in 2023. The South Florida commit helped pass block for one of the state’s top passers in Sabby Meassick, who threw for a whopping 3,843 yards and 39 touchdowns.
Kyle Nilsson, New Smyrna Beach, Class of 2025: Hard-nosed physical defensive tackle (6-3, 230) who also plays on the offensive line recorded 47 tackles – 34 solo, 13 assists, six tackles for loss – 14 sacks and one fumble recovery for the Barracudas in 2023. He has an offer from St. Andrew’s University.
Trevon Williams, Apopka, Class of 2025: Steady defensive tackle (6-0, 210) made 36 tackles check – 24 solo, 12 assists, 13.5 tackles for loss – and nine sacks in leading the traditional power Blue Darters to the state playoffs last fall. He has an offer from Webber International.
Tanner Jumpp, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Big talent (6-3, 255) has taken his talents to the Rams after being a stalwart on the offensive line for Lake Brantley last year. He helped steer the Patriots to a strong running game that ran for 2,516 yards in 2023. The Northwestern commit will play both ways at Lake Mary.
Jake Kreul, Bishop Moore, Class of 2026: Four-star defensive end/tight end has been a defensive stalwart for the Hornets since he first stepped on the field as a freshman in 2022. Last year, he made 76 tackles – 55 solo, 21 assists and 34 for loss – and 17 sacks to lead Bishop Moore to a 9-4 record and the state playoffs. He has a whopping 44 offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and Miami, with a full two seasons to go.
Mekhi Lockhart, Winter Park, Class of 2025: Rising senior (6-4, 290) is expected to come into his own on the defensive line this year after recording 13 tackles – nine solo, four assists, two for loss – and two sacks in 2023. He has committed to Marshall.
Danny Bradley, Windermere High, Class of 2025: Tall, rangy, physical player (6-4, 240) has taken his talents across town to Windermere High after making 18 tackles – 12 solo, six assists – and three fumble recoveries for Windermere Prep last season. Talented defensive end will also play at tight end for the Wolverines.
Kingston Shaw, Apopka, Class of 2026:One of the top rising junior defensive ends (6-4, 235) in the area collected 56 tackles – 21 solo, 35 assists, four tackles for loss – two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in leading the Blue Darters to the state playoffs last year. He has at least 10 offers, including Illinois.
Amier Clarke, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2026: Big, physical defensive tackle (6-3, 280) made 24 tackles – nine solo, 15 assists, one for loss – last year in helping the Kowboys to the state playoffs. He has received multiple offers, including Marshall.
DeAnthony Lafayette, Lake Nona, Class of 2026: Talented edge rusher (6-1, 230) made 20 tackles – 13 solo, seven assists, one tackle for loss – for the Lions last season. He is expected to be one of the defensive leaders this season.
Chadwicke Cannon Jr., Spruce Creek, Class of 2026: Big, physical junior defensive tackle (6-2, 275) made 21 tackles – six solo, 15 assists – and two sacks in leading the Hawks to a 7-4 record and the state playoffs in 2023. He has an offer from Bethune-Cookman University.
Isaiah McNish, Wekiva, Class of 2026:Talented two-way athlete (6-4, 240) represents the wave of up-and-coming talent entering the Orange County school. Capable of playing defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end and running back), he already has an offer from Pitt.
Aiden “Baby Man” Anderson, Edgewater, Class of 2026: Fantastic edge rushed (6-3, 230) had a superb sophomore season, recording 75 tackles – 15 solo, 60 assists, 13 for loss – seven sacks and one interception in leading the Eagles to an 11-1 record and the state playoffs. He has received multiple offers, including Florida Atlantic.
Terrence Thompson Jr., Seminole, Class of 2026: Athletic defensive end (6-1, 215) is ready for a breakout season for the state power Seminoles, having recorded 22 tackles – four solo, 18 assists, five for loss – and 3.5 sacks in 2023. He helped lead the Noles to the state playoffs last fall. He has multiple offers, including Marshall.
Cashman “CJ” McCoy, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026 Big, physical defensive lineman (6-3, 260) is expected to play a big part in the Royals’ defense this season after transferring from Lake Minneola, which made the state playoffs last year.
Marco Mohajir, Bishop Moore, Class of 2026: Hornets will be counting on this junior defensive end (6-2, 240) to make an impact in 2024. He may play both ways.
Peter Cannon, Bishop Moore, Class of 2026: Rising junior defensive lineman (6-4, 225) made 25 tackles – 15 solo, 10 assists, six for loss – and one fumble recovery in helping the Hornets make the state playoffs last year.
Ryon Smith, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026 check: Talented rising junior defensive end (6-2, 225) and three-sport athlete made 27 tackles – 14 solo, 13 assists, eight for loss – in leading the Royals to a 6-4 record last season.
Anthwone Montgomery, Vero Beach, Class of 2025: Massive defensive lineman (6-3, 285) and Austin Peay commit played a key role in the Indians’ drive to the state playoffs in 2023, recording 47 tackles – 12 solo, 35 assists, 11.5 for loss – three sacks and one fumble recovery.