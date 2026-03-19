Several Nevada High School Football Programs Opt For Independence

The state of high school football in Nevada has become cloudy to say the least, as one school district has notified the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association of a decision to go independent for the coming two seasons.

Clark County School District made the decision to formally notify the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association that they would be independent schools for the upcoming 2026-27 and 2027-2028 realignment cycles.

Clark County School District makes Decision To Go Independent

In a press release provided by the Nevada Appeal , “The high school principals of the (Class) 4A and 5A aligned football programs in the Clark County School District have formally notified the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association…that their football programs will be on independent status for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 realignment cycle.”

When a program makes that decision to go independent, they must do so for a minimum of two years and cannot take part in any NIAA-sanctioned postseason event.

“As part of this designation, those member schools will independently schedule their regular season contests while adhering to all NIAA scheduling regulations, including the nine-game limitation for football,” the release stated. “The schools will continue to comply fully with all the NIAA rules, bylaws, registration requirements and student-athlete eligibility standards.”

Bishop Gorman Among Those At Forefront Of Decision By School District

Private schools such as Bishop Gorman, Faith Lutheran and Sloan Canyon are among those left to compete for an official NIAA state title in 4A and 5A. Classes 1A, 2A and 3A in Nevada high school football are not impacted by this decision from the Clark County Schools, which include Las Vegas High School, Desert Oasis High School and Green Valley High School, who all won six games in 5A last season.

Bishop Gorman won the open division state title last year, Spanish Springs claimed the 5A crown and McQueen won in 4A.