5 Florida high school football 6A preseason player of the year candidates
The Florida high school football season is right around the corner and the opening weekend of games are set to kickoff through Aug. 21-23.
Sunshine State has flipped from the Metro-Suburban-Rural series back to state classifications, making for preseason player of the year candidates across the board. Class 6A features a handful of the state's top programs, including state powerhouse Armwood, Homestead, Kissimmee Osceola, Mandarin, Monarch, Plant and West Boca Raton.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 6A player of the year in 2024:
Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin
We'd be making a mistake by not having one of the country's top wide receivers on this list. One of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire state was the explosive Mustangs' star, whom was formerly a Alabama commitment. Ffrench, a junior wide receiver, hauled in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. With Florida State commitment Tramell Jones throwing the rock, Ffrench will be putting up some big numbers this fall.
Waltez Clark, Plant
You could see Clark making plays on either offense or defense for the Panthers. Now yardage wise a year ago, Clark’s numbers may not blow you away but he meant a lot to what Plant did as an offense. The Florida commitment rushed for 476 yards, 15 touchdowns and hauled in 22 passes for 357, four scores. Expect the 2-way star to see plenty of time at linebacker as well.
Tyler Williams, Armwood
If you're basing Williams' potential production based on what he did last season, tink again. The ceiling is extremely high for arguably one of Hillsborough County's top wide receivers. The Georgia commitment transferred to Armwood from Sumner during the off-season. Williams hauled in 26 passes for 585 yards and scored 14 times in 2023.
Cortez Mills, Homestead
Don't let the fact that Mill will have a new quarterback throwing him the rock make you feel like he won't et his fair share of touches. One of South Florida's most dynamic players is primed for a strong senior campaign. Leading the way for the Broncos en route to the Class 3M state title game last year, the Oklahoma commit had a huge junior season. Mills caught 79 passes for 1,640 yards and scored 18 times.
Taevion Swint, Kissimmee Osceola
Guess who' back, back for a full season again. After missing some of the 2023 season, the UCF commitment returns to put up some big numbers this fall. Rushed for 1,666 yards in 2022. Swint knows where he's going after his high school playing days, so he's focused on going out with a bang. There's plenty of folks who belive he could break 2,000 yards this fall.
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
QB Tramell Jones, Mandarin
QB James Perrone, Miami Southridge
WR Jaborree Riggins, Monarch
RB Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton
QB Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
Andy Villamarzo