5 Takeaways from The Master’s Academy’s SSAA state championship
Prior to Saturday’s Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship between NSU University High School and The Master’s Academy, some media members were predicting a high-scoring shootout.
Well, that’s exactly what they and everyone else got as TMA (11-1) pulled out a wild 49-42 victory at H.G. Morse Stadium, home field of The Villages Charter School. Both schools brought high-powered offenses and strong-armed quarterbacks into the contest.
The result was a game that wasn’t decided until TMA defensive lineman Trey Chadwick and his teammates forced a fumble with time ticking down.
TMA repeated as state champion but it wasn’t easy. There were five ties and one lead change over the 48 minutes of this title game, with outstanding performances by both schools.
“It was definitely the most memorable and fun game I’ve ever played in,” said TMA quarterback Jackson Stecher, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores. “An epic shootout.”
Here are five takeaways from the SSAA state championship:
TMA Eagles are flying high now
With their back-to-back SSAA state championships, TMA has become the latest small school state power. Coached by Garrett Kruczek, a former Lake Howell High quarterback and the son of former UCF head coach Mike Kruczek, the Eagles have compiled an impressive 20-3 record in Garrett’s two seasons.
Last season, TMA went 9-2 and defeated Fort Lauderdale Westminster Christian, 34-27, for the SSAA state title.
TMA quarterback Jackson Stecher was a showstopper
Only a freshman, Stecher has quickly become the talk of Central Florida football after leading the Eagles to their second consecutive SSAA state championship.
A dynamic dual-threat quarterback, he completed 10 of 11 passes for 213 yards and four TDs and ran 129 yards and two more scores against NSU. His 29-yard dart to Davon Washington in the end zone with 50 seconds left gave TMA a 49-42 lead and proved to be the winning TD.
His ability to extend the play, stretch the field and run for big yards has helped him pass for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 300 yards this season. He had 34 TD passes through 10 games.
Washington caught two TD passes against NSU. Sawyer Smith and Oakley Foster also caught a TD pass.
The Master's Academy’s balanced offensive attack causes problems
Stecher is just one of many talented skill players in TMA’s offense. The Eagles’ run game also was lethal this year with junior O’Shea Faison, a power back with good speed, and sophomore Dmarion Simmons, a lightning-quick back with breakaway speed.
Faison also is an exceptional wide receiver for TMA, along with Washington, who had more than 1,000 yards in receptions entering the title game. The Eagles’ receiving corps produced more than 2,100 yards of offense this year.
NSU University High School a resilient bunch
The Sharks never flinched in this title game, coming back again and again against TMA’s vaunted machine.
NSU actually took the lead – its only advantage, in fact – on the opening series of the game when sophomore quarterback Jayden Miller threw a 32-yard TD pass to Kobe Conway with 8:07 left in the first quarter.
Miller, an athletic signal-caller who is exceptional at escaping the rush, threw four TD passes to four different receivers. Carlos Avila-lopez, Collin Francis and Bradyn Potter also caught a TD pass for NSU.
NSU defense met its match
The Sharks were exceptional, defensively, this season. But they more than met their match against TMA.
Entering the title game, NSU allowed only 14.5 points per game. The Sharks held eight opponents to 14 points or less.
But, NSU struggled to contain Stecher and TMA’s ability to make big plays.