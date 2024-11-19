Busy SEC and ACC visit schedule covered by 4-star 2026 OT Canon Pickett
The only question that remains about offensive tackle Canon Pickett is where he will play in college. The 6-5, 310-pound, 2026 prospect has already proven he’s a must-get talent, backed by nearly 30 scholarship offers. The push by collegiate teams to get the Tampa Bay Tech (FL) four-star on campus for game-day visits this fall has been successful; if it has paid off, that is still to be determined.
One does not typically see a tackle pulling, especially one as big as Pickett, nor do they see one move as well as he does. College coaches are impressed with how Pickett attacks opposing defenders.
“They tell me how athletic I look, that they like my stance, and to keep my athleticism,” Pickett said.
Pickett sees his own game getting better, “I have improved a lot on my run blocking. My pass blocking has always been better than my run blocking; I have improved on my run blocking this year.”
Next level opportunities continue to flow Pickett’s way with Stanford, Auburn, and Vanderbilt coming this autumn.
Contact from the different coaching staffs were covered by Pickett, “I’d say a couple of schools are about the same like Miami, Florida, USF (South Florida) a little bit, Tennessee reaches out, Kansas, and Vanderbilt; they recently offered. There are more, that is just off the top of my head.”
Only hurricane season in Florida could slow Pickett’s travel schedule.
“A couple visits got messed up because of the hurricanes; I didn’t get to go,” Pickett stated. “I’ve been to Miami, LSU, Florida, USF, and Michigan. I was supposed to go on Tennessee; that might get rescheduled. I was supposed to go to Oregon; that might get rescheduled too. I might go to Texas A&M, but there is only so much time during the season.”
When it comes to recruiting Pickett, one team may have a big advantage over the others – Miami. The Hurricanes signed Canon’s older brother Booker in the 2024 recruiting class.
The recent trip down I-75 to Miami was given detail.
“It was good,” Pickett shared. “I got to see Booker. I’ve had two visits there, for FAMU (Sept. 7) and the FSU (Oct. 26) games.”
Canon shared what Booker has told him about being a Hurricane.
“He says he likes Miami, and that they have helped him get better,” Booker said. “They are making him work. The city and the coaches, it still feels like when he was being recruited.”
The atmosphere in Baton Rouge left Pickett impressed.
“It went pretty well,” Pickett stated. “That was my first visit to LSU. I met the coaches and got to see the game-day environment; the fans were loud.”
The Gators have gotten Pickett north of Tampa to Gainesville on multiple occasions.
“The visits were good,” Pickett shared. “I’ve been to Florida a few times; that one was good. I was there for the Miami game (Aug. 31). They lost, but other than that it was good. I like getting to Florida.”
With the three possible visits to Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M out there, Pickett confirmed no new trips have been scheduled yet for this fall.