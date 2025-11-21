High School

Tampa Bay Tech at Edgewater: Live Score Updates from this Florida 5A-District 5 Playoff Showdown

The undefeated Eagles host the road savvy Titans in a match-up of Top 25 teams in the Sunshine State

Jeff Gardenour

Senior running back Damian Moore (7) and the Edgewater Eagles put their undefeated record on the line in a Class 5A playoff battle with Tampa Bay Tech.
Senior running back Damian Moore (7) and the Edgewater Eagles put their undefeated record on the line in a Class 5A playoff battle with Tampa Bay Tech. / Edgewater football

Two hot teams square off in Central Florida in Friday night in a Class 5A-District 5 playoff battle as Tampa Bay Tech invades undefeated Edgewater.

Edgewater has four shutouts this season while averaging 42.27 points per game and rolling out to an 11-0. The Eagles, the 11th-ranked team in Florida and the No. 1 team in Central Florida advanced with a 33-0 win over Lake Gibson last week.

Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) is also red-hot, averaging 47.5 points per game in its last six games, all wins. The Titans have also won six consecutive road games dating back to 2024. Last year, Tampa Bay Tech ended Edgewater's season with a 28-17 victory.

Live Updates

(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)

1

2

3

4

F

Tampa Bay Tech

Edgewater

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

