Charlie Woods Fires An Ace At PNC Championships
Charlie Woods is looking more and more like his legendary father out on the golf course.
The Benjamin School (Florida) golf star, son of Tiger Woods, notched his first of what looks to be many hole-in-ones in his career, did so at the PNC Championships in Orlando on Sunday morning.
Down below is the video, caught by the Golf Channel, of Woods hitting the ace.
In 2023, Woods helped lead Benjamin to a Class 1A title at the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships. This past season, the Buccaneers finished in third place in their attempt to defend the 1A championship.
Son of the 15-time majors winner, Woods first played in the PNC Championships back in 2020, becoming the youngest such competitor at age 11. Charlie and his father finished as runnerups to John Daly and John Daly II that year.
