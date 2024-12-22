High School

Charlie Woods Fires An Ace At PNC Championships

Tiger's son, Benjamin School golf star is making his mark on the links

Andy Villamarzo

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Charlie Woods tees on on the sixth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Charlie Woods is looking more and more like his legendary father out on the golf course.

The Benjamin School (Florida) golf star, son of Tiger Woods, notched his first of what looks to be many hole-in-ones in his career, did so at the PNC Championships in Orlando on Sunday morning.

Down below is the video, caught by the Golf Channel, of Woods hitting the ace.

In 2023, Woods helped lead Benjamin to a Class 1A title at the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships. This past season, the Buccaneers finished in third place in their attempt to defend the 1A championship.

Son of the 15-time majors winner, Woods first played in the PNC Championships back in 2020, becoming the youngest such competitor at age 11. Charlie and his father finished as runnerups to John Daly and John Daly II that year.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

