City of Palms Classic Day 2: Top Teams Shine, Upsets and Elite Performances Dominate Action
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic officially resumed on Thursday with eight Top 25 nationally ranked teams and 40 of the Top 100 players in the nation on display in Southwest Florida.
High School On SI is on the grounds of the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers throughout the week.
Game #7: Long Island Lutheran (NY) 93, Gateway Charter (FL) 57
After coming off a tough loss on Wednesday to Owasso (Oklahoma), 64-60, the Long Island Lutheran responded with a convincing 93-57 win over Gateway Charter on Thursday where the Raiders advance to the Consolation semifinals on Saturday at 8:00 a.m.
Long Island Lutheran (5-4) were led by 6-3 junior point guard Dylan Mingo finishing with a game-high 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists. 6-8 sophomore power forward Moussa Kamissoko added 17 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from behind the arc. Penn State signee Kayden Mingo added 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.
Gateway Charter (7-4) they were led by 6-1 senior combo guard Trey Fogle, finishing with a team-high 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from behind the arc to go along with three rebounds and three assists. 6-1 senior point guard Giordan Easley added 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from behind the arc.
Gateway Charter will play in the City of Palms Challenge Round on Monday afternoon, where their opponent will be determined later.
Game 8: Gibbs (FL) 76, Mater Dei (CA) 45
The reigning Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A Champion Gibbs Gladiators were in complete cruise control from the opening tip, in their 76-45 win over Mater Dei on Thursday afternoon.
Gibbs (5-2) had four players score in double-figures, where they were led by 6-3 sophomore guard O’Neal Delancy, finishing with a game-high 22 points and three rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc. 6-1 senior point guard Jacob Daniels added 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field and went 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. The Gladiators also got double-doubles from 6-10 junior center Mike Broxton (10 points and 11 rebounds) and 6-8 senior power forward Bobby Crawford finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Gladiators advance to the Sunshine Series Championship Game where they will take on either Edgewater or St. Joseph (California) on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.
Mater Dei (7-3) couldn’t get any offense going in the second quarter where they were held to just one made field goal in the first 6:30 of the frame. Being outscored by the Gladiators, 12-5 in the second quarter and went into the half trailing 30-18.
The Monarchs were led by 6-4 junior guard Luke Barnett with 16 points, on just 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 from behind the arc. Barnett also added eight rebounds and three assists in the loss.
6-7 freshman small forward Evan Willis finished with just 9 points and six rebounds for the Monarchs in the loss.
Mater Dei will face the St. Joseph (California)-Edgewater loser in the Sunshine Series 3rd Place Game on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.
Game 9: St. Joseph (CA) 69, Edgewater (FL) 43
In the third game of the day, The St. Joseph Knights made their City of Palms Classic debut as they were led by 6-0 sophomore guard Malcolm Price who had an efficient first half scoring 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Price ended up finishing with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc.
St. Joseph (8-0), ranked No. 12 in the nation according to SportsCenter NEXT was led by 6-6 senior forward and Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou, who finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field, five rebounds, and three steals.
“The first half felt like a boxing match as we were trying to figure out matchups and what they were doing defensively,” Head Coach Tom Mott said following the win.
Mott on Gibbs: “We’re going to have to play four full quarters, watching them play Mater Dei and take them apart, so we are going into that game with high respect. We’re going to have two days to prepare so we will be ready,” Mott added.
St. Joseph will play Gibbs in the Sunshine Series Championship Game on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.
Edgewater (5-3) was led by UNC-Asheville signee Myles Mayfield and Kennesaw State signee Darius Washington finishing with 14 points each. 6-1 junior point guard Dylan Foster added eight points and three rebounds for the Eagles in the loss.
Edgewater will play Mater Dei (California) in the Sunshine Series 3rd Place Game on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.
Game 10: Oak Ridge (FL) 103, Bishop McNamara (MD) 61
The Oak Ridge Pioneers, ranked No. 17 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 National Boys High School Basketball Rankings, NEXT led wire-to-wire to advance to the Quarterfinals against Owasso (Oklahoma) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“Zay (Mosley) is special when you have 16 rebounds, Jalen having 10 assists, Jamier’s energy was through the roof and the guys were most importantly having fun,” Head Coach Steven Reece said following the win.
“It’s easy with this group of kids where they’ve been playing since they were in 5th grade, everyone was cheering for one another, and it’s been a real joy to watch them year-in and year-out” Reece added.
Oak Ridge (6-1) was led by 6-7 senior forward Jamier Jones (Providence commit) finishing with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Stephen F. Austin signee Treyvon Maddox added 23 points and two rebounds in the win.
Bishop McNamara (0-7) was led by 6-1 sophomore point guard Kirby Duran, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from behind the arc. 6-8 sophomore power forward Brandon Woodard added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs in the loss.
The Mustangs will play in the Consolation Bracket on Friday at 9:00 a.m. against Faith Family (Texas)
Game 11: IMG Academy (FL) 81, Faith Family Academy (TX) 78 (2 OT)
The IMG Academy Ascenders erased a 16-point deficit in the second half leading the way was Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. finishing with 38 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc.
Faith Family Academy led 22-15 after the first eight minutes of play as well as taking a 39-26 lead into halftime.
IMG Academy (7-2) had just two players score in double figures, where 6-4 junior point guard Felipe Quinones finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds and two assists in the win.
The Ascenders will play La Lumiere (Indiana) in the Quarterfinals on Friday at 9:00 p.m.
“We’ve been really good at initial defense where if we have 30 more possessions than the other team, we should win but will take it”, IMG Academy head coach Sean McAloon said following the game.
“Our league is a gauntlet, and I feel like this is the toughest road to a City of Palms title I’ve had in my seven-plus years here” McAloon added.
“Coming here two years ago was the transition I wanted to take, which was being a leader, and being more coachable,” Acuff said following the game.
Faith Family Academy (9-4) will face Bishop McNamara (Maryland) in the Consolation Bracket on Friday at 9:00 a.m.
The Eagles were led by 6-8 junior power forward Davion Adkins finishing with a team-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, including the game-tying bucket to send the game to double overtime.
6-4 senior small forward Lamont Hartfield added 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the loss for the Eagles.
Game 12: Columbus 90 (FL), Great Crossing (KY) 39
The Explorers led wire-to-wire led by Duke commit Cameron Boozer finishing with a team-high 23 points and nine rebounds. The Explorers were stifling on the defensive end where they held the Warhawks to their season low in points.
6-6 junior small forward Jase Richardson added 16 points of his own for the Explorers where he finished 8-of-9 from the field, while Cayden Boozer (Duke commit) added 16 of his own as well.
“Good things happen when we are attacking the paint or kicking out for the open 3, and that’s the recipe for success”, Head Coach Andrew Moran said following the game.
“It would be nice to win the City of Palms Classic after coming up short in the last three years at this event, but we have a good matchup in Grayson in the quarterfinals to get through first,” Moran added.
Columbus (8-1) will face Grayson, who is ranked No. 14 in the High School on SI Top 25 National Rankings on Friday at 7:15 p.m. in the Quarterfinal round.
Great Crossing was led by 6-10 senior center Malachi Moreno (Kentucky commit), finishing with a near double-double (10 points and nine rebounds) in the loss.
Great Crossing (6-1) will be back in action in the Consolation Bracket, where they will face Westminster Academy on Friday at 10:40 a.m.
Game 13: Montverde Academy (FL) 68, Millennium (AZ) 63
The No. 3-seeded Montverde Academy Eagles used a big 4th quarter to win the nightcap, 68-63, where they needed a big second half from Florida commit CJ Ingram leading the way with a team-high 17 points.
Millennium took a one-point lead (56-55) with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Eagles responded with a 10-0 run to take a 65-56 lead with 1:15 left in regulation.
With the win, Montverde Academy is now 37-5 all-time at the City of Palms Classic, including an 18-game win streak in the event.
The Tigers were led by 6-5 junior guard Cameron Holmes, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field.
Montverde Academy will await the Owasso-Oak Ridge winner on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
Millennium (Arizona) will await the Columbus-Grayson loser in the 5th Place Semifinal on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.