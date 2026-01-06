Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 6, 2025
The first High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll of the new year has a different look as Saint James and Walt Whitman debut.
The Saints from Saint James enter at No. 24 followed by Walt Whitman, which reached the Maryland Class 4A state championship game last March. Bishop McNamara, which opens Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play with a huge matchup with Virginia No. 1 and nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic, remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic and John Carroll School.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saint Frances Academy complete the Top 5. The second 5 includes Mount Zion Prep Academy Bullis School, Springdale Prep, Colonel Zadok Magruder and Mount Saint Joseph.
Meade, the first Maryland public school to reach 10 wins, jumped from No. 22 to 15th.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-6
The Mustangs play Virginia No. 1 and nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic Tuesday evening.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-4
The Stags went 1-2 at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
3. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 14-3
The Patriots defeated Calvert Hall College (69-51) and then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (55-44).
4. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-4
The Cougars lost to then-No. 6 John Carroll School after dropping their last two decisions at The Classic in Tennessee.
5. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-3
The Panthers defeated Milford Mill Academy at the Baltimore Hoops Festival on their home court.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-1
The Warriors return to action against Andrew Osborne Academy in an Elite Prep League match in Pennsylvania Jan. 9.
7. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-3
The Bulldogs defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 47-45.
8. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 13-3
The Lions play at Rosedale Christian Academy Tuesday.
9. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-0
The Colonels play at Sherwood Tuesday.
10. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 16-4
The Gaels defeated Loyola Blakefield, 83-43.
11. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-4
The Falcons won their bracket at the Governor’s Challenge.
12. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 11-7
The Flyers defeated The Gillion Academy (Va.)
13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-8
The Cavaliers defeated Saint Mary’s, 74-59.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-0
The Jaguars host defending Maryland Class 4A state champ Laurel Tuesday.
15. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 10-0
The Mustangs return to action Friday at Annapolis.
16. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 6-7
The Little Hoyas lost to Hill School (Pa.)
17. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 8-6
The Panthers play at Loyola Blakefield Tuesday.
18. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 8-5
The Dragons defeated McDonogh School.
19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 4-3
The Bengals play at Springbrook Tuesday.
20. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 12-9
The Eagles host undefeated The Fairfax Christian School (Va.) Tuesday.
21. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-4
The Crusaders host Bethel Academy (Va.) Tuesday.
22. LARGO
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 4-2
The Lions play at Fairmont Heights Tuesday.
23. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 8-0
The Red Storm play at George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical Tuesday after defeating New Town at the Baltimore Hoops Festival.
24. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-1
The Saints’ only loss came against Sidwell Friends School (D.C.).
25. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
The Vikings dropped their first game of the season to Downingtown West (Pa.) in the bracket final at the Governor’s Challenge.