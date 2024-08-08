Derek Chipoletti named interim head football coach at Fleming Island
Following the sudden dismissal of Fleming Island head coach Chad Parker, this week, the school has turned to former Oakleaf coach Derek Chipoletti, as first reported by Clay Today's Randy Lefko. The move was made with less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2024 Florida high school football season.
Fleming Island officially announced Parker's departure and Chipoletti's appointment on Wednesday.
“As of 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 7), Derek Chipoletti is taking over day-to-day operations of the Fleming Island football team. The district office is still investigating the situation,” Fleming Island principal Tom Pittman said via Lefko’s report.
Chipoletti helped start the Fleming Island football program with his father, Neil Chipoletti. After coaching at Fleming Island, Chipoletti then went on to become the head coach at Oakleaf and St. Johns Country Day.
According to multiple sources on Tuesday evening, Parker was released as the lead man of Fleming Island. The Golden Eagles travel to Clay on Aug. 23rd.
Reached via text message on Tuesday, Parker denied being released from his coaching position but alluded to the possibility that he could be. On Wednesday, it became reality.
The Golden Eagles finished 3-7 in Parker's lone season at the helm and they’re just three seasons removed from making a deep playoff run in Class 7A. Fleming Island went 5-4 in 2022, the campaign prior to Parker taking the job.
Parker was the associate head coach at Bartram Trail High School and after the 2022 season decided take the lead role at Fleming Island.
The former Bears' assistant coach learned a lot during his nine-year stint under the tutelage of longtime head coach Darrell Sutherland, who stepped down after the 2022 season concluded.
“Coach (Darrell) Sutherland is the best in the business,” Parker said back after he was hired in December, 2022. “He taught me about the importance of creating a culture and building better men and as a result you will win. He gave me the opportunity to take on tasks to help me to be ready to be a head coach and mentored me throughout. He knew my goal was to be an head coach and he made me development a priority.”
