Chad Parker reportedly to be removed as head football coach at Florida's Fleming Island
After just one season as the head football coach at Fleming Island High School, Chad Parker will reportedly no longer be roaming the sidelines for the Golden Eagles.
According to multiple sources, Parker will be released as the lead man of Fleming Island on Wednesday. The program is in its second week of practices with the regular season rapidly approaching. The Golden Eagles travel to Clay on Aug. 23rd. The school has yet to announce the dismissal or the reason for it, but is expected to do so on Wednesday.
Reached via text message on Tuesday, Parker denied being released from his coaching position but alluded to the possibility that he could be.
"I have not been relieved as head coach yet," said Parker. "Could be, but right now it's not."
Parker was the associate head coach at Bartram Trail High School and after the 2022 season decided take the lead role at Fleming Island.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
The former Bears' assistant coach learned a lot during his nine-year stint under the tutelage of longtime head coach Darrell Sutherland, who stepped down after the 2022 season concluded.
“Coach (Darrell) Sutherland is the best in the business,” Parker said back after he was hired in December, 2022. “He taught me about the importance of creating a culture and building better men and as a result you will win. He gave me the opportunity to take on tasks to help me to be ready to be a head coach and mentored me throughout. He knew my goal was to be an head coach and he made me development a priority.”
The Golden Eagles finished 3-7 in Parker's lone season at the helm and they’re just three seasons removed from making a deep playoff run in Class 7A. Fleming Island went 5-4 in 2022, the campaign prior to Parker taking the job.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl