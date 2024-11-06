Edgewater Eagles Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Edgewater Eagles.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 23-8
District 6A-6 Champions (Defeated East River, 68-66)
Class 6A, Region 2 Champions (Defeated Oviedo, 69-59)
Class 6A Runner-Up (Lost to Pembroke Pines Charter, 59-55)
Key Returners
6-7 senior Myles Mayfield (UNC-Asheville commit) has a good combination skillset of length and athleticism where he can become a versatile prospect on the offensive end. Mayfield is a gradual three-level scorer who has continued to improve his outside shooting. On the defensive end, Mayfield has added solid rim protection where he is active in pursuing the glass and limiting the opposition from getting a second chance to score.
6-3 junior guard Dylan Foster does a great job when he pushes the tempo, proving he can make open perimeter shots to loosen the defense and is an active on-ball defender. He is also an active rebounder on both ends of the floor using his speed and ability to change directions allow him to be freer on the offensive end.
6-4 junior small forward Jacari Lofton can make an impact around the rim where most of his scoring comes off put backs on missed shots as he has quick feet and is explosive at the front of the rim. Defensively, he is long and wiry where he can get into the passing lanes as well as challenging shots at the front of the rim.
Key Additions
6-4 senior combo guard Darius Washington III (Kennesaw State commit) returns to Edgewater after playing last season at Orlando Christian Prep and continues to improve his ability to score on all three levels on the offensive end, where he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch. Washington’s speed and length allow him to finish efficiently on either side of the rim where he isn’t afraid to draw contact. Look for Washington to have a huge leap in his game as his defense has continued to improve where he can defend multiple positions.
6-0 freshman guard Johnas Maurice has a solid frame and a great understanding of the game for his age. He has a quick first step where he can blow by defenders finishing at the front of the rim where he is unafraid to absorb contact. Defensively, he is very active, and he is quick to jump the passing lanes as well as rebound at the front of the rim well for his size.
What Are Some Expectations This Season?
“Going into this year we expect to continue to compete at a high level as we have a tough schedule. With Columbus, Blake, City of the Palms Florida Edition, and North Tampa Christian we will be tested throughout the year” Head Coach Jon Mason said.
Who Are Some Key Matchups This Season?
Monday, 11/25 vs Blake (Sun Bash Orlando)
Saturday, 11/30 vs Riviera Prep (Hoop Feast Tampa)
Thursday, 12/12 at Columbus
Thursday, 12/19 vs St. Joseph (California) (City of Palms Classic)
Friday, 12/27 vs Milton (Kingdom of the Sun)
Wednesday, 1/29 at Windermere
Friday, 1/31 vs Bell Creek Academy