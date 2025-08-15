Palmetto Boys Basketball Coach Abel Varnadore Steps Down After Four Successful Seasons
The coaching carousel across the state of Florida continues spinning this week, with the latest being Palmetto Head boys basketball coach Abel Varnadore is stepping down after four seasons, Varnadore posted on his Instagram account.
A Respected Run Comes to an End
Varnadore arrived at Palmetto High School before the start of the 2021-2022 season, after serving as an Assistant Basketball Coach with IMG Academy from 2017 to 2021. He also served as an assistant coach at Mount Dora Christian during the 2016-2017 season.
Championship Pedigree
During his tenure, Varnadore built Palmetto into a consistent winner, guiding the Tigers to:
- Three district championships
- Three regional playoff appearances
- Back-to-back regional semifinal berths
- A perfect 13-0 record in Manatee County play during the 2024-25 season
Over four seasons, he compiled a 63-38 record (.623 winning percentage), contributing to the program’s streak of six consecutive winning seasons dating back to 2019.
Recognition and Awards
Varnadore’s success earned him multiple honors, including:
- Class 6A, District 10 Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2024
- District 16 Coach of the Year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association in 2023
Final Season Recap
Palmetto finished the 2024-2025 season with an 18-9 record overall and reached the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against regional finalist Wharton back on February 12.
Looking Ahead
The Tigers will have heavy expectations for the 2025-2026 season, whether they go for an in-house hire or an outside hire, they will retain four-star senior point guard Evan Roberts alongside his younger brother in sophomore guard (Christopher) who return to the program after playing the summer at Zephyrhills Christian.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.