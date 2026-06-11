Final 2026 Florida High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings

The 2026 Florida high school baseball season proved to be doubly sweet for Stoneman Douglas, which came out on top in Class 7A and in the final High School On SI Florida Baseball Top 25 rankings.

The Eagles (28-6) overcame a slow start to win 13 of their final 14 games, including a 2-1 upset victory against Venice (32-2) in the Class 7A state championship game. Venice had stayed at No. 1 for much of the season.

Six of the seven classification state champs and five runners-up finished in the final Top 25. Five schools are new to this week’s rankings: Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, No. 8; St. Johns Country Day, No. 9; Buchholz, No. 13; True North Classical Academy, No. 14; and North Broward Prep, No. 15.

The High School on SI Florida Baseball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

FINAL HIGH SCHOOL ON SI FLORIDA BASEBALL STATE RANKINGS

June 10, 2026

1. Stoneman Douglas (28-6)

Last time: 7

The Eagles soared to their sixth consecutive state championship, stunning powerful Venice, 2-1, for the Class 7A title. They won 13 of their final 14 games. Florida commit Lorenzo Laurel batted .348, and Gio Rojas went 11-1 with a glittering 0.58 earned run average. A Miami commit, Rojas is considered one of the best left-handed pitchers in the 2026 MLB Draft class

2. Venice (32-2)

Last time: 1

The Southwest Florida power reeled off 19 consecutive victories to start the season and then went on a 13-game tear before falling to national power Stoneman Douglas in the Class 7A state championship game. August Blackman batted .469 and Florida commit Carter Cox compiled a 0.29 ERA.

3. IMG Academy (22-3)

Last time: 3

The Ascenders won six straight to end the season, including a 3-1 victory against Badin (Hamilton, Ohio). Oklahoma State commit Cy Chrisman batted .439, and Chanwoo Park compiled an 8-1 record with a 2.33 ERA.

4. South Walton (30-4)

Last time: 4

The Panhandle power won their last 14 games, including a 6-5 nail-biter against North Broward Prep for the Class 3A state championship. Auburn commit Coleman Borthwick batted .460 and went 11-0 with a 0.21 ERA in one of the state’s most dominating performances of the 2026 season.

5. Tampa Jesuit (28-6)

Last time: 6

The Tigers won 13 of their last 14 games, including a 9-0 shutout of Bishop Moore to win the Class 4A state title. Sophomore Mason Greco batted .476, and senior Wilson Andersen (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), a Mississippi State commit, went an impressive 11-2 with a 1.62 ERA.

6. Bishop Moore (30-3)

Last time: 8

The Hornets zipped to the Class 4A state championship game before falling to Tampa Jesuit. They won 12 of their final 13 games. Stetson signee Tyler Lomas batted .444, and St. John’s River State College commit JT Costello went 7-0 with a 0.49 ERA for one of Central Florida’s top teams.

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (28-6)

Last time: 21

The Raiders went on a tear at the right time, winning 11 of their last 13 games, including a 5-1 triumph against Gainesville Buchholz for the Class 6A state title. Appalachian State signee Nico Sabatino batted .512, and Miami Dade College commit Julian Diaz went 8-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

8. Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy (27-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Conquerors went on a mission at the close of the season, winning nine of their last 10 games, including an 8-4 victory against True North Classical Academy for the Class 2A state championship. Alabama signee Gage Petrutz batted .372, and Daytona State College commit Brennan Bachtell, Jr., went 9-1 with a 1.53 ERA.

9. St. Johns Country Day (26-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Spartans went on a rampage at the end of the season, winning their final 10 games, including a 6-2 triumph against Orangewood Christian School in the Class 1A state title contest. FSU commit Brayden Harris batted .400, and went 12-2 with a 1.07 ERA, striking out more than 500 batters in his illustrious career.

10. Bishop Snyder (23-8)

Last time: 9



The Cardinals out of Jacksonville zoomed to the Class 2A regional finals before falling to Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 2-1, in a best-of-3 series. Jacksonville University commit Cole Dennis batted .432 and went 10-1 with a 2.01 ERA.

11. Berkeley Prep (27-7)

Last time: 15

The Buccaneers stormed to the Class 2A state semifinals before falling to True North Classical Academy, 9-4. Junior Jett Walters batted .430 and went 8-3 with a 2.24 ERA.

12. Canterbury (26-5)

Last time: 2

The Warriors advanced to the Class 1A regional finals before falling to Neumann, 2-1, in a best-of-3 series. They won 15 of their last 17 games, including a 9-3 victory against IMG Academy. Ashby Platt batted a blistering .516.

13. Buchholz (25-10)

Last time: Not ranked

The Bobcats from Gainesville roared to the Class 6A state championship game before losing to St. Thomas Aquinas. Their late-season tear included 11 wins in their final 12 games. Roen Kresak batted .413, and Florida Gulf Coast University signee Reed Thomas went 8-1 with a 1.06 ERA.

14. True North Classical Academy (22-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Titans got hot at the end, marching all the way to the Class 2A state title game before falling to Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy. They won 11 of their last 12 games. Mikey Cuenca batted .443 for the Miami school.

15. North Broward Prep (25-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Eagles flew to the Class 3A state championship game before falling to South Walton. FSU commit Alex Smith batted .384, and Alabama commit Jack Rostock went 9-3 with a 2.23 ERA.

16. Pace (26-6)

Last time: 12

The Patriots marched to the Class 6A regional finals before losing to Buchholz, 2-0, in a best-of-3 series.

17. Tallahassee Chiles (23-7)

Last time: 13

The Timberwolves surged to the Class 5A regional semifinals before falling to rival Tallahassee Lincoln, 2-1, in a best-of-3 series. Florida Gulf Coast University signee Saunder Dinkelman batted .412, and Noah Chavez went 8-1 with a 0.87 ERA.

18. West Broward (23-10)

Last time: 23

The Bobcats roared to the Class 7A regional finals before losing to eventual state champ Stoneman Douglas, 2-1, in a best-of-3 series. Samford University commit AJ Cruz batted .407.

19. Miami Columbus (26-5)

Last time: 14

The Explorers advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals before falling to West Broward, 2-1, in a best-of-3 series. Loyola University commit Robbie Oyarzun batted .423.

20. Doral Academy (24-6)

Last time: 5

The Firebirds soared to the Class 6A regional semifinals before bowing out to Southridge, 2-0, in a best-of-3 series. Louie Prieto batted .440, and Christopher Vasallo went 8-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

21. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (29-3)

Last time: 16

The Warriors won 19 straight games before losing to North Broward Prep, 2-1, in a Class 3A regional final best-of-3 series. Jase Traina batted .512, and Saint Leo University commit Caden Schlotterbeck went 8-2 with a 2.12 ERA.

22. Tampa Catholic (25-8)

Last time: 10

The Crusaders advanced to the Class 2A regional finals before losing to Berkeley Prep, 2-1, in a best-of-3 game series. College of Central Florida commit Cole Bitman batted .411, and Ty Fraga went 7-1 with a 1.55 ERA.

23. Spruce Creek (26-5)

Last time: 17

Volusia County’s top team advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals before bowing to Hagerty, 2-1, in a best-of-3 series. Justin Cronin batted .449, and Brody Radwick went 8-0 with a 0.84 ERA.

24. Creekside (23-5)

Last time: 18

The Knights recorded some big wins early on, but got knocked out early in the Class 7A regional quarterfinals by Lake Mary, 6-3, in 10 innings. Aramis Guanchez batted .386.

25. Lakeland Christian (23-6)

Last time: 25

The small Polk County private school advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals before falling to Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 7-2. The Vikings, who beat a number of large-class schools this season, were led by FSU commit Gavin Byrd, who batted .429, and lefthander Brody Ray, who went 5-0 with a 1.26 ERA.

Dropped out: St. John Paul II Academy (21-3), Merritt Island (24-5), Key West (21-4), Mater Academy (19-5), Mosley (19-6).

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962