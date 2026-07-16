Vote: Who Was the 2026 Florida High School Baseball Offensive Player of the Year?

Florida's high school baseball season featured no shortage of offensive stars. From state champions and MLB Draft picks to some of the nation's top college prospects, hitters across the Sunshine State put together remarkable 2026 campaigns.

Now it's your turn to decide who deserves to be named High School On SI's Florida Baseball Hitter of the Year. Review the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 26. The winner will be announced the following week.

Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep

Considered one of the nation's top high school infielders in the country, the Miami star hit .477 with four doubles and 10 home runs, 52 runs scored (tops in the state) and 25 RBI. The Miami commit’s numbers didn’t go unnoticed as he was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Coleman Borthwick, RHP/SS, South Walton

One of the top two-way players in the Class of 2026, the Auburn commit batted an impressive .460 with 16 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 30 runs scored and 34 RBI to lead the Seahawks to the Class 3A state championship. On the mound, he went 11-0 with a sterling 0.21 ERA and 121 strikeouts. His numbers helped him get drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Gabriel Blaxberg, OF/LHP/1B, Canterbury School

The Gulf Coast senior batted a state-leading .672 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 30 runs scored and 33 RBI. The Florida Gulf Coast University signee also compiled a 1.164 slugging percentage and a 0.750 on-base percentage for the Crusaders.

Tavis Honeycutt, SS/RHP, Newberry

The powerful 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior batted a blistering .609 with three doubles, a state-leading 16 home runs, 49 runs scored and 49 RBI. The Florida commit also compiled a 1.406 slugging percentage and a 0.745 on-base percentage.

Wilson Andersen, RHP/INF, Tampa Jesuit

Physical two-way player (6-4, 205) batted .426 with 11 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 20 runs scored and 36 RBI to lead the Tigers to the Class 4A state title. The Mississippi State commit also went 11-2 with a 1.62 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore

The LSU commit batted .406 with five doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 46 runs scored and 33 RBI to lead the Hornets to a Class 4A state runner-up finish.

Jordan Martinez, SS, Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy

The talented LSU commit batted .365 with five doubles, three triples, 12 home runs (tied for second in the state), 33 runs scored and 43 RBI to lead the Conquerors to the Class 2A state championship.

August Blackman, Venice

The senior and Florida commit batted a red-hot .469 with three home runs, 40 runs scored and 29 RBI to lead the Indians to a Class 7A state runner-up finish.

Nico Sabatino, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas

The senior and Appalachian State signee batted a blistering .512 with nine doubles, five home runs, 43 runs scored and 26 RBI to guide the Raiders to the Class 6A state championship.

Brayden Harris, RHP/OF, St. Johns Country Day

The two-way star out of North Florida batted .400 with six doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBI to lead the Spartans to the Class 1A state title. The FSU commit also struck out a state-best 165 batters and compiled a 12-2 record. He struck out more than 500 batters in his career.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962