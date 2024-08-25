5 takeaways from Lakeland’s upset at Miami Central
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
Lakeland football coach Marvin Frazier instilled that mindset in his team heading into Friday’s showdown against Miami Central at Traz Powell Stadium.
The Dreadnaughts delivered in a big way, grinding out a 16-8 win over the Rockets.
Going on the road, Lakeland overcame all the obstacles, and beat a nationally-ranked team.
In the aftermath, SBLive offers these five takeaways:
Is Malik Morris the best player in the country?
What can’t Lakeland linebacker Malike Morris do on the football field?
The class of 2026 four-star is a standout linebacker, who also scored a decisive touchdown as a running back in the fourth quarter.
On the night, Morris had a blocked punt that shifted momentum. He was in on a tackle on third and goal for Central at the 1-yard line. And with Lakeland up 9-6 earlier in the fourth quarter, Morris went in at running back and powered his way into the end zone of a 2-year touchdown run.
“Malik is the best player in the country, guys,” Frazier said. “I don’t know what these people are waiting on. He’s the best player in the country.”
Frazier added the Lakeland staff held Morris back because the coaches are still building up the players conditioning.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker, who is uncommitted, is letting his performance do his talking.
“I just stay humble,” Morris said. “I let the media do their job.”
Slow start puts Miami Central in an early hole
From the opening kickoff, and throughout the first half, the Rockets weren’t in rhythm.
Lakeland returned the opening kickoff to its 41, and on first down, did a trick play. Shanard Clower, listed as a defensive back, started off at safety, opened at quarterback instead of Zander Smith.
The Dreadnaughts executed a halfback option throw, and Central was called for pass interference.
Lakeland ended up scoring on Calum Muldoon’s 29-yard field goal at 6:59 of the first quarter.
“They did some different things that they haven’t really done on film,” Central coach Jube Joseph said. “It kind of confused us early on. Once we settled down, we made some big plays. [But] there’s a lot of plays left out on that field that we felt like we should have connected on. But some things happened, execution wise. I think we picked it up in the second half. They’ve got to understand, we play four quarters of football.”
Special teams were special for Lakeland
In the state championship game last year, Lakeland defeated Venice, 60-48. A key moment came when Calum Muldoon, as a punter, executed a fake and ran for a first down, which kept momentum with the Dreadnaughts.
Muldoon on Friday made an impact, converting three first-half field goals, giving Lakeland a 9-6 lead at halftime. All three kicks were less than 30-yard. And in the fourth quarter, he converted his lone extra-point attempt.
Another big moment for the special teams came in the third quarter. Central was driving, but after being stopped, Morris blocked a punt, setting up the Dreadnaughts at the Rockets’ 39-yard line. Morris ended up scoring the decisive touchdown with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter.
The impact of the blocked punt?
“I think it gave us a lot of momentum,” Morris said.
Nae'shaun Montgomery provides big plays for Central
With as many play makers the Rockets have, their offense didn’t consistently move the ball.
A bright spot was receiver Nae’shaun Montgomery.
The Rockets’ lone lead came in the second quarter when quarterback Bekkem Kritza hooked up with Montgomery on a 56-yard touchdown pass.
Montgomery was a threat also in the second half, as well, making a 25-yard reception.
Dreadnaughts' goal-line stand halts Central
As inconsistent as the Rockets were, they still had a chance to comeback. They trailed by 10 with just over three minutes left, when they had third and fourth and goal at the 1-yard line.
Twice, Lakeland stuffed Kritza for no gain.
“At the end of the day, it’s just will power,” Joseph said. “It’s how bad do you want it.”
Moving forward, Joseph said: “We’ve got to refocus. We’ve got to minimize the mistakes and refocus.”