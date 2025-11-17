Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 17, 2025
After having a week off between regular-season finales and the start of the postseason, South Florida high school football players last week kicked off the FHSAA state playoffs in impressive fashion.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 17 athletes for games played Nov. 13-15, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 30-Nov 1: Miami Palmetto CB/FS Wynton Jones.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Malik Leonard, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
Fantastic freshman completed 12 of 17 passes for 245 and a whopping seven TDs to power the Lions past Boca Raton St. John Paul II Academy, 63-0, in a Class 1A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Calvin Russell, Jr., ATH, Miami Northwestern
Senior completed 8 of 9 passes for 210 yards and three TDs to lead the defending Class 3A state champ Bulls past Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy, 70-0, in a Region 4 quarterfinal.
Leon Strawder, QB, Plantation American Heritage
Senior passed for 254 yards and four TDs and rushed for 17 yards to march the Patriots past Fort Pierce John Carroll, 50-20, in a Class 4A, Region 4 quarterfinal game.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
Talented junior completed 18 of 21 passes for 285 yards and three TDs and rushed six times for 92 yards and a score to lead the Spartans past Davie Nova, 49-0, in a Class 6A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Jabari Brady WR, Coconut Creek Monarch
Senior caught eight passes for 209 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Doral Academy, 39-0, in a Class 6A, Region 4 quarterfinal game.
Jayden Noel, OLB, Miami Immaculata-La Salle
Senior made 10 tackles, including nine solo, to go along with one sack, to power the Lions past Silver Palms Somerset Academy, 42-7, in a Class 2A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Luke Cichoski, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Senior caught eight passes for 181 yards and one TD to guide the Chiefs past Miami Monsignor Pace, 48-28, in a Class 2A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Jordan Jett-Thompson, HB, Coconut Creek
Senior rushed for more than 85 yards and two touchdowns to guide the Cougars past Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy, 49-20, in a Class 5A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Desmond Christian, WR, Plantation High
Sophomore caught two TD passes and returned an interception more than 90 yards for a score to lead the Colonels to a 21-14 upset of previously undefeated Fort Lauderdale Dillard in a Class 4A, Region 4 game.
Jahnard Young, RB, Sunrise Piper
Talented junior rushed 33 times for 140 yards and two TDs to power the Bengals past Pembroke Pines Flanagan, 24-12, in a Class 6A, Region 4 quarterfinal game.
Amari Germain, RB/WB, Coral Reef
The sophomore ran for more than 100 yards and three TDs to propel the Barracudas past Hialeah Gardens, 26-8, in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) Independent Football Conference championship game.
Andre Bailey, QB, Miami Palmetto
Senior threw for more than 200 yards and three TDs to power the Panthers past Coral Glades, 42-0, in a Class 7A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Jack McCarron, OLB/RB, Ransom Everglades
The senior recorded 10 tackles and a sack in a 20-13 win over Miami Gulliver Prep in a Class 2A, Region 4 quarterfinal game.
Kymani Corbett, QB, Miami Killian
Star senior passed for more than 300 yards and five TDs to guide the Cougars past Carol City, 38-21, in a Class 2A, Region 4 quarterfinal game.
Mikael Gachelin, ATH, Miami Edison
Senior recorded a pick-6 to power the Red Raiders past Miami Westminster Christian, 50-7, in a Class 1A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
KJ Belamour, Jr., RB/LB, Miami Goleman
Super sophomore ran for two TDs and stopped a two-point conversion attempt with less than 4 minutes left to lift the Gators past South Dade, 30-28, in a Class 7A, Region 4 game.
Mykel Sam, K, South Dade
Junior boomed field goals of 45, 21 and 45 yards in a close 30-28 loss to Miami Goleman.
