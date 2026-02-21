Florida (FHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 21, 2026
There are 58 playoff games scheduled across Florida on Friday, February 21, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Florida's top-ranked teams as No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas hosts Boyd Anderson and No. 9 Saint Andrew's heads to No. 11 North Broward Prep.
Florida High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Saturday, February 21
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Florida high school boys basketball playoffs roll on.
FHSAA Class 7A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are eight games scheduled in the FHSAA 7A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 7A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
FHSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are eight games scheduled in the FHSAA 6A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
FHSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are seven games scheduled in the FHSAA 5A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
FHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are eight games scheduled in the FHSAA 4A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
FHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are eight games scheduled in the FHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
FHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are eight games scheduled in the FHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
FHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are seven games scheduled in the FHSAA 1A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
