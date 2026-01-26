Florida High School Football Coach Joining College Ranks
A Florida high school football head coach is leaving his position following an undefeated regular season for a role on a Division III college coaching staff.
Jason Kradman, who led Jupiter High School to a perfect 10-0 record in 2025 in his fourth season with the team, announced he has taken the offensive coordinator position at Lawrence University, an NCAA Division III program located in Appleton, Wisconsin.
“After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down as the head coach of the Jupiter (high school) football program,” Kradman announced in a release on social media platforms. “It’s been a truly unbelievable journey (and) I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity given to me just (four) years ago by Dr. Iannitti and her wonderful administrative team.”
Jason Kradman Previously Led High School Programs In Illinois
Kradman was a two-time winner of the Lou Groza Coach of the Year award in 2023 and again this past fall when he led the Warriors to a Class 7A district championship. The team earned a playoff victory in 2024 under Kradman, including the first undefeated regular season this past year.
“There are so many people to thank, and it undoubtedly starts with the players both past and present,” Kradman wrote. “It was so enjoyable to watch the growth of our student-athletes from the time they stepped on campus as ninth-graders through today…we really have special athletes in Jupiter. I’m forever grateful for our players for their commitment, effort and most importantly their belief in our ‘culture’ and the values we tried to instill in them.
“We built something very special here: championships, brotherhood, legacy…no one can ever take away the memories we shared together.”
Prior to taking over at Jupiter, Kradman coached Maine West High School, located in Illinois, to 33 wins and three playoff appearances over six seasons. He also served as head coach at Lake Park High School, located in a Chicago suburb.
Lawrence University Looking To Snap Long Losing Streak
Lawrence hired Daniel Galante to be the new head football coach this past December. Galante is an alum of Lawrence and was previously inducted into the athletic hall of fame at the school.
The Vikings finished the 2025 season 0-9, scoring just 34 points on the year. They were shutout five straight games around a canceled contest and have lost 13 in a row dating back to the 2024 campaign.