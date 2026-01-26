High School

Florida High School Football Coach Joining College Ranks

Jason Kradman leaving Jupiter for offensive coordinator role at Division III program.

Dana Becker

Jupiter football head coach Jason Kradman on the sidelines for a Dwyer-Jupiter game on August 23, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Panthers were bested by the Warriors 27-0 in the rivalry of Military Trail schools in northern Palm Beach County.
Jupiter football head coach Jason Kradman on the sidelines for a Dwyer-Jupiter game on August 23, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Panthers were bested by the Warriors 27-0 in the rivalry of Military Trail schools in northern Palm Beach County. / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Florida high school football head coach is leaving his position following an undefeated regular season for a role on a Division III college coaching staff.

Jason Kradman, who led Jupiter High School to a perfect 10-0 record in 2025 in his fourth season with the team, announced he has taken the offensive coordinator position at Lawrence University, an NCAA Division III program located in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down as the head coach of the Jupiter (high school) football program,” Kradman announced in a release on social media platforms. “It’s been a truly unbelievable journey (and) I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity given to me just (four) years ago by Dr. Iannitti and her wonderful administrative team.”

Jason Kradman Previously Led High School Programs In Illinois

Kradman was a two-time winner of the Lou Groza Coach of the Year award in 2023 and again this past fall when he led the Warriors to a Class 7A district championship. The team earned a playoff victory in 2024 under Kradman, including the first undefeated regular season this past year.

“There are so many people to thank, and it undoubtedly starts with the players both past and present,” Kradman wrote. “It was so enjoyable to watch the growth of our student-athletes from the time they stepped on campus as ninth-graders through today…we really have special athletes in Jupiter. I’m forever grateful for our players for their commitment, effort and most importantly their belief in our ‘culture’ and the values we tried to instill in them.

“We built something very special here: championships, brotherhood, legacy…no one can ever take away the memories we shared together.”

Prior to taking over at Jupiter, Kradman coached Maine West High School, located in Illinois, to 33 wins and three playoff appearances over six seasons. He also served as head coach at Lake Park High School, located in a Chicago suburb.

Lawrence University Looking To Snap Long Losing Streak

Lawrence hired Daniel Galante to be the new head football coach this past December. Galante is an alum of Lawrence and was previously inducted into the athletic hall of fame at the school.

The Vikings finished the 2025 season 0-9, scoring just 34 points on the year. They were shutout five straight games around a canceled contest and have lost 13 in a row dating back to the 2024 campaign.

More Florida High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Florida