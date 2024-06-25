Florida high school football: Strawberry Crest announces 2024 schedule
Chargers have 10 games scheduled including four against their Class 7A-District 7 rivals
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Strawberry Crest Chargers announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Chargers will play 10 games, including Class 7A-District 7 contests with Alonso, Newsome, Plant City and Sumner.
Among other teams on the schedule are Blake, Bloomingdale, Brandon, East Bay, Middleton and Robinson.
Click here for the entire 2024 Strawberry Crest Chargers football schedule and return to this page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl
Published