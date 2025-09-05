Gio Rojas, Aiden Ruiz power USA Junior National Team past Panama in Baseball World Cup opener
Behind a masterful performance from pitcher Gio Rojas and a three-hit day from shortstop Aiden Ruiz, Team USA shut out Panama 9-0 to open the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup on Friday.
Rojas Deals Early
Rojas (Marjory Stoneman Douglas; Parkland, Florida) earned the win with a poised and effective outing. He faced immediate adversity in the first inning after a leadoff walk and a balk put a runner in scoring position with no outs. The left-hander battled through a tense, 10-pitch at-bat to force an inning-ending double play, skillfully escaping the jam.
Rojas tossed four scoreless innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen. Kaden Waechter (Tampa Jesuit; Tampa, Florida) and Cole Koeninger (Keller; Keller, Texas) combined for the final nine outs to complete the shutout. The trio scattered just six hits and issued only two walks, with all three pitchers recording at least one strikeout.
Ruiz Ignites Offense
At the plate, Aiden Ruiz (The Stony Brook School; Stony Brook, New York) was the catalyst for the American offense. His first of three hits was a crucial RBI single in the third inning, breaking the scoreless tie and giving Team USA a 1-0 lead. Ruiz delivered another RBI knock in a four-run fifth inning that effectively put the game out of reach for Panama.
"We did what we had to do," Ruiz said after the game. "The team morale is great right now. We’ve got more work to do, and I know our team is going to come through.”
A Team Effort
The rest of the offense was equally disciplined and opportunistic, consistently putting pressure on Panama's pitchers. Will Brick (Christian Brothers; Memphis, Tennessee) and Jorvorskie Lane Jr. (Grapevine; Grapevine, Texas) also contributed key RBI singles. In total, nine of the 10 U.S. players who had an at-bat recorded at least one hit, and the team struck out just three times all game.
Anthony Murphy (Corona; Corona, California) was a constant threat, reaching base twice and scoring three runs. Jacob Lombard (Gulliver Prep; Miami, Florida) and CJ Sampson (Tomball; Tomball, Texas) both drew two walks. Andrew Costello (Cathedral Prep; Erie, Pennsylvania) also added an RBI single in the sixth to account for the final run.
A History of Dominance
This dominant opening performance marks Team USA's 10th consecutive World Cup opener win, a streak dating back to 2008. The victory also improves their all-time record against Panama at the U-18 level to 27-2, continuing a long-standing winning tradition against the Central American squad.
The U.S. squad will look to continue its winning ways when they face Chinese Taipei on Saturday. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. ET from Nishizaki Stadium in Okinawa, Japan.