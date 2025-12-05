SI

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Draw on TV, Live Stream

Fans across the globe will tune in on Friday to learn their team’s fate.

Tom Gott

The World Cup draw is upon us.
The World Cup draw is upon us. / Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The plan for the 2026 World Cup will be written up on Friday when FIFA hosts the draw for the group stage at the Kennedy Center.

A total of 48 spots are set to be confirmed—42 teams have already booked their places with a further six yet to be established through playoffs in March—giving fans across the globe plenty of time to scout their opponents and figure out their routes to the final of next summer’s spectacle.

FIFA have put plenty of work into this event, welcoming some of the biggest names in sports alongside plenty of celebrities and music artists to try and make the World Cup draw feel like a true part of the fun.

Here’s how fans across the globe can tune in.

When Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?

World Cup draw
The draw is inching closer. / Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will be held in Washington D.C. on Friday, Dec. 5 at the famous Kennedy Center.

The show gets underway at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT) and will feature live performances both before and after the draw itself.

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Draw

World Cup trophy
48 teams will battle for the World Cup trophy. / Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Those in the United States can tune into FOX or Fubo to catch every minute of the 2026 World Cup draw, with Spanish-speaking options available through NBC.

BBC and BBC iPlayer will cover the action in the United Kingdom, and in Australia, broadcasting will be handled by SBS and SBS On Demand.

In Canada, TSN and RDS will show the action in English and French respectively. Fans in Mexico have a handful of options, including TUDN, Canal 5 and ViX.

Full List of 2026 World Cup Draw Broadcasting Partners

Country/Territory

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

Ariana

Argentina

DGO, DSPORTS

Aruba

DGO, DSPORTS

Australia

SBS, SBS On Demand

Austria

Österreichischer Rundfunk, ServusTV On

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Barbados

DGO, DSPORTS

Belgium

Auvio, Sporza, Tipik, VRT Max, VRTCanvas

Bolivia

Red Uno de Bolivia, Unitel

Brazil

Cazé TV

Canada

RDS, TSN1

Chile

DGO, DSPORTS

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports 1

Colombia

Caracol Television, DGO, DSPORTS, RCN Television SA, Win Sports

Croatia

HRT, HRTi

Curaçao

DGO, DSPORTS

Ecuador

DGO, DSPORTS, Teleamazonas

El Salvador

Canal 4 TV, Tigo Sports El Salvador

Fiji

FBC Sports, LA 1

Finland

MTV Urheilu 1

Guatemala

Canal 11, Canal 3, Tigo Sports

Guyana

DGO, DSPORTS

Honduras

Compañia Televisora Hondureña

Hungary

M4 Sport

Iceland

RUV2

Israel

KAN, KAN BOX, MAKAN

Korea Republic

JTBC

Macau

TDM Sport

Malta

TVMsport+

Mexico

Canal 5, Las Estrellas, TUDN, ViX

New Zealand

TVNZ 1, TVNZ+

Norway

NONRK, TV 2

Panama

RPC, Tigo Sports, TVMAX, TVN PANAMA

Paraguay

GEN, POPU TV, trece, Unicanal

Peru

América Televisión, DGO, DSPORTS

Poland

TVP Sport

Spain

PLAY

Suriname

DGO, DSPORTS

Sweden

SVT2

Switzerland

RSI, RTS, SRF

Trinidad and Tobago

DGO, DSPORTS

United Kingdom

BBC, BBC iPlayer

Uruguay

DGO, DSPORTS

United States

FOX, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo

Venezuela

DGO, DSPORTS, Televen

Who Will Host the 2026 World Cup Draw?

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand will conduct the draw. / Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Leading the draw will be former England and Manchester United center back Rio Ferdinand and broadcaster Samantha Johnson.

The pair will be assisted by Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Shaquille O’Neal, with Eli Manning hosting the entire event.

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

