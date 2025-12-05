How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Draw on TV, Live Stream
The plan for the 2026 World Cup will be written up on Friday when FIFA hosts the draw for the group stage at the Kennedy Center.
A total of 48 spots are set to be confirmed—42 teams have already booked their places with a further six yet to be established through playoffs in March—giving fans across the globe plenty of time to scout their opponents and figure out their routes to the final of next summer’s spectacle.
FIFA have put plenty of work into this event, welcoming some of the biggest names in sports alongside plenty of celebrities and music artists to try and make the World Cup draw feel like a true part of the fun.
Here’s how fans across the globe can tune in.
When Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will be held in Washington D.C. on Friday, Dec. 5 at the famous Kennedy Center.
The show gets underway at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT) and will feature live performances both before and after the draw itself.
How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Draw
Those in the United States can tune into FOX or Fubo to catch every minute of the 2026 World Cup draw, with Spanish-speaking options available through NBC.
BBC and BBC iPlayer will cover the action in the United Kingdom, and in Australia, broadcasting will be handled by SBS and SBS On Demand.
In Canada, TSN and RDS will show the action in English and French respectively. Fans in Mexico have a handful of options, including TUDN, Canal 5 and ViX.
Full List of 2026 World Cup Draw Broadcasting Partners
Country/Territory
Broadcaster
Afghanistan
Ariana
Argentina
DGO, DSPORTS
Aruba
DGO, DSPORTS
Australia
SBS, SBS On Demand
Austria
Österreichischer Rundfunk, ServusTV On
Azerbaijan
Ictimai TV
Barbados
DGO, DSPORTS
Belgium
Auvio, Sporza, Tipik, VRT Max, VRTCanvas
Bolivia
Red Uno de Bolivia, Unitel
Brazil
Cazé TV
Canada
RDS, TSN1
Chile
DGO, DSPORTS
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Sports 1
Colombia
Caracol Television, DGO, DSPORTS, RCN Television SA, Win Sports
Croatia
HRT, HRTi
Curaçao
DGO, DSPORTS
Ecuador
DGO, DSPORTS, Teleamazonas
El Salvador
Canal 4 TV, Tigo Sports El Salvador
Fiji
FBC Sports, LA 1
Finland
MTV Urheilu 1
Guatemala
Canal 11, Canal 3, Tigo Sports
Guyana
DGO, DSPORTS
Honduras
Compañia Televisora Hondureña
Hungary
M4 Sport
Iceland
RUV2
Israel
KAN, KAN BOX, MAKAN
Korea Republic
JTBC
Macau
TDM Sport
Malta
TVMsport+
Mexico
Canal 5, Las Estrellas, TUDN, ViX
New Zealand
TVNZ 1, TVNZ+
Norway
NONRK, TV 2
Panama
RPC, Tigo Sports, TVMAX, TVN PANAMA
Paraguay
GEN, POPU TV, trece, Unicanal
Peru
América Televisión, DGO, DSPORTS
Poland
TVP Sport
Spain
PLAY
Suriname
DGO, DSPORTS
Sweden
SVT2
Switzerland
RSI, RTS, SRF
Trinidad and Tobago
DGO, DSPORTS
United Kingdom
BBC, BBC iPlayer
Uruguay
DGO, DSPORTS
United States
FOX, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo
Venezuela
DGO, DSPORTS, Televen
Who Will Host the 2026 World Cup Draw?
Leading the draw will be former England and Manchester United center back Rio Ferdinand and broadcaster Samantha Johnson.
The pair will be assisted by Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Shaquille O’Neal, with Eli Manning hosting the entire event.