Gus Malzahn watches as UCF commit takes one to the house
University of Central Florida head football coach came out Thursday night to see one of his recruits perform as Kissimme Osceola entertained Jones High School in a Central Florida high school football game and the recruit did not disappoint.
Taevion Swift scored on a 31-yard first quarter run as his future college head coach looked on from the sideline. Later in the first half, Swift added a 1-yard TD run.
On his first scoring run, Swift burst into open space off the left side and sprint towards the left pylon. A defender hit him near the goal line, but Swift powered through the wouldbe tackler and dove into the end zone for the score.
Swift is a 4-star recruit rated as the No. 18 running back nationally in the Class of 2025 and the No. 33 player overall in Florida.