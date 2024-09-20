High School

Gus Malzahn watches as UCF commit takes one to the house

Kissimmee Osceola's Taevion Swint impresses his furture coach by racing 31-yards for a touchdown

Andy Villamarzo

University of Central Florida head football coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline as UCF commit Taevion Swift and his Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys take on Jones High School. Swift impressed his head coach with a 31-yard TD run and added a second touchdown later.
University of Central Florida head football coach came out Thursday night to see one of his recruits perform as Kissimme Osceola entertained Jones High School in a Central Florida high school football game and the recruit did not disappoint.

Taevion Swift scored on a 31-yard first quarter run as his future college head coach looked on from the sideline. Later in the first half, Swift added a 1-yard TD run.

On his first scoring run, Swift burst into open space off the left side and sprint towards the left pylon. A defender hit him near the goal line, but Swift powered through the wouldbe tackler and dove into the end zone for the score.

Swift is a 4-star recruit rated as the No. 18 running back nationally in the Class of 2025 and the No. 33 player overall in Florida.

Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

