Jayvan Boggs commits to Missouri; Cocoa wide receiver picks Tigers over Georgia, USC, UCF
I came down to four universities on Thursday evening for Cocoa 4-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs.
Having arguably one of the best seasons of any pass catcher out of the Sunshine State in 2023, the Tigers' standout decided on the 4th of July where he will be taking his talents to after high school.
Boggs announced via a live announcement with Rivals that he was committing to the Missouri Tigers over Georgia, UCF and the University of Southern California. The wide receiver decommitted from Ohio State back on March 26th, re-opening his recruitment.
Boggs emerged onto the scene this past 2023 season as one of the Sunshine State’s top receivers. Then as a junior wide receiver, Boggs caught 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2022 as a sophomore, Boggs had 41 catches for 722 yards and six scores.
Last season, Boggs had arguably his best performance of 2023 when he totaled 170 yards receiving in Cocoa’s 28-3 win over Sanford Seminole.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver also has offers from schools like Appalachain State, Arkansas, Bethune-Cookman, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Liberty, Louisville, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rhode Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC, USF, Washington and West Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl