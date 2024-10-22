Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (10/22/2024)
Archbishop Moeller remains No. 1 after a thrilling win over St. Edward, but watch out for the Anderson Raptors.
Anderson reached 9-0 for the first time since 2009 with a win over fellow ranked opponent Winton Woods.
Ohio high school football computer rankings
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO TOP 25
1. Archbishop Moeller (8-1)
Last week: 1
Archbishop Moeller beat St. Edward 35-30 in a back-and-forth classic between Ohio high school football blue bloods. Next up: Detroit King, Oct. 25
2. Walsh Jesuit (9-0)
Last week: 2
Walsh Jesuit cruised to a 38-7 win over Brunswick to keep its magical season going heading toward the playoffs. Next up: Padua Franciscan, Oct. 25
3. Massillon (7-2)
Last week: 3
Ja’Meir Gamble rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Massillon won its ninth straight game against Harding, 45-14. Next up: Canton McKinley, Oct. 26
4. Anderson (9-0)
Last week: 6
Anderson had its closest yet most impressive win of the season last week with a 31-17 victory over fellow Top 25 team Winton Woods. It's the first time in 15 years Anderson has started 9-0. Next up: Loveland, Oct. 25
5. Archbishop Hoban (7-2)
Last week: 5
Archbishop Hoban had no trouble with a Top 25 team from Pennsylvania, routing Central York 41-7. Next up: St. Edward, Oct. 26
6. Avon (9-0)
Last week: 4
Yes, it's harsh to drop an undefeated team after a blowout win over Steele, but the two who leapfrogged Avon gained some strength-of-schedule points. Next up: Avon Lake, Oct. 25
7. Toledo Central Catholic (8-1)
Last week: 7
After playing some tough Michigan competition, Toledo Central Catholic returned to in-state action with a 28-7 win over St. Francis de Sales. Next up: Mona Shores, Oct. 26
8. Mentor (9-0)
Last week: 9
Mentor kept humming along with a 44-17 win over Strongsville and is a win away from an undefeated regular season heading into the playoffs. Next up: Euclid, Oct. 25
9. St. Edward (5-4)
Last week: 8
Hard to penalize St. Edward too much for a narrow road loss to the No. 1 team in the state. No one is going to want to face the battle-tested Eagles in the playoffs. Next up: Archbishop Hoban, Oct. 26
10. Marion Local (9-0)
Last week: 10
Marion Local played its version of a nail-biter in a 21-0 win over previously ranked Minster to tie the all-time Ohio high school consecutive wins record with 57. Next up: Coldwater, Oct. 25
11. Bishop Watterson (9-0)
Last week: 11
Another blowout win for Bishop Watterson, as the Eagles cruised to a 51-14 victory over Harrison. Next up: St. Francis DeSales, Oct. 25
12. Lakota West (8-1)
Last week: 12
Lakota West picked up an impressive 42-24 win over rival Lakota East. Next up: Mason, Oct. 25
13. Glenville (6-3)
Last week: 14
Glenville followed up its loss to Archbishop Hoban with an easy 48-6 win over John Marshall. Next up: John F. Kennedy, Oct. 25
14. Ursuline (8-1)
Last week: 15
Ursuline cruised past Chaney 37-6 and hasn't lost a two-point loss in Week 1 against No. 2 Walsh Jesuit. Next up: Cardinal Mooney, Oct. 25
15. St. Xavier (6-3)
Last week: 16
St. Xavier had its first double-digit win since Sept. 13, beating St. Ignatius 31-19. Next up: Life Christian Academy, Oct. 25
16. Wadsworth (9-0)
Last week: 13
Wadsworth rallied back from a 17-point deficit to beat Solon 28-27. Three out of the Grizzlies' last four wins have been too close for comfort, but they've still been wins. Next up: North Royalton, Oct. 25
17. Coldwater (9-0)
Last week: 19
Coldwater had no trouble with Versailles in a 52-14 win as the Cavaliers end their regular season with the game of the year, featuring the best of Division VI vs. the best of Division VII. Next up: Marion Local, Oct. 25
18. Ironton (8-1)
Last week: 20
Ironton continued to cruise since its one-point loss to Canadian prep school Clarkson North, beating Gallia Academy 49-10. Next up: Portsmouth, Oct. 25
19. Winton Woods (8-1)
Last week: 17
Winton Woods put up a good fight against Anderson, trailing 21-14 at halftime but suffering its first loss of the season, 31-17. Next up: Lebanon, Oct. 25
20. Wapakoneta (9-0)
Last week: 18
Wapakoneta beat Bath 48-20 to reach the cusp of an undefeated regular season. Next up: Celina, Oct. 25
21. Anthony Wayne (9-0)
Last week: 21
Anthony Wayne's dream season continued last week with a 56-0 drubbing of Northview. Next up: Perrysburg, Oct. 25
22. Olentangy Liberty (7-2)
Last week: 22
Olentangy Liberty had no trouble with Hilliard Davidson in a 32-7, and now the big rivalry regular-season finale looms. Next up: Olentangy Orange, Oct. 25
23. Olentangy Orange (8-1)
Last week: 24
Olentangy Orange didn't look ahead a week in a 35-10 win over Hilliard Bradley: Next up: Olentangy Liberty, Oct. 25
24. Steubenville (9-0)
Last week: NR
Steubenville looked strong against a ranked team from Pennsylvania, beating McDowell 44-21. Next up: Long Island Lutheran, Oct. 25
25. Elder (5-4)
Last week: NR
Elder re-enters the Top 25 after its defense stepped up to anchor a 14-0 win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. Next up: La Salle, Oct. 25
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports