High School

Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Miami area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on September 18

Gray Reid

American Heritage vs Chaminade-Madonna from Sept. 5, 2025
American Heritage vs Chaminade-Madonna from Sept. 5, 2025

There are 41 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 6 Miami Central at No. 4 American Heritage.

Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are 14 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, September 11.

Sunset (0-1) at Mourning (0-0) - 3:30 PM EST

Coral Reef (4-0) at Reagan (1-0) - 3:30 PM EST

Braddock (0-3) at Coral Park (2-1) - 3:30 PM EST

South Miami (0-2) at Westland Hialeah (2-2) - 3:30 PM EST

Southwest (0-3) at Ferguson (1-1) - 3:30 PM EST

Norland (1-3) at Atlantic (4-0) - 6:30 PM EST

Coral Shores (1-1) at Glades Day (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Monsignor Pace (2-1) at Edison (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-1) at Belen Jesuit (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Calvary Christian (1-0) at North Miami (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Fort Lauderdale (1-3) at Monarch (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Coral Glades (2-2) at Hallandale (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Doral Academy (1-2) at Southridge (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Killian (3-0) at Palmetto (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 25 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, September 19.

Somerset Academy (3-2) at Miami Springs (2-0) - 4:00 PM EST

Marathon (0-2) at Palmer Trinity (1-1) - 4:00 PM EST

Key West (2-2) at Gulliver Prep (2-1) - 4:00 PM EST

Somerset Prep (1-2) at St. John Paul II Academy (0-1) - 6:30 PM EST

Oxbridge Academy (0-4) at Pine Crest (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Taravella (1-3) at Western (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Westminster Christian (4-0) at Ransom Everglades (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Coral Springs Charter (2-0) at Pompano Beach (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

South Broward (2-1) at Plantation (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Stranahan (0-1) at Cypress Bay (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Miami (0-3) at Hialeah (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Homestead (1-1) at Bishop Verot (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

West Broward (1-2) at Flanagan (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Coral Springs (0-3) at South Plantation (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Pembroke Pines Charter (1-3) at Cooper City (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Mater Academy Charter (4-0) at Everglades (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Stoneman Douglas (0-1) at Boyd Anderson (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Somerset Academy - Canyons (1-2) at Archbishop McCarthy (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Blanche Ely (0-2) at Piper (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

American (1-2) at Hialeah (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Northwestern (2-1) at Columbus (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Miami Central (2-0) at American Heritage (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) at McArthur (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Lakeland (2-1) at Booker T. Washington (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

St. Brendan (2-1) at Jackson (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are two games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, September 20.

