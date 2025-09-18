Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 6 Miami Central at No. 4 American Heritage.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are 14 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, September 11.
Sunset (0-1) at Mourning (0-0) - 3:30 PM EST
Coral Reef (4-0) at Reagan (1-0) - 3:30 PM EST
Braddock (0-3) at Coral Park (2-1) - 3:30 PM EST
South Miami (0-2) at Westland Hialeah (2-2) - 3:30 PM EST
Southwest (0-3) at Ferguson (1-1) - 3:30 PM EST
Norland (1-3) at Atlantic (4-0) - 6:30 PM EST
Coral Shores (1-1) at Glades Day (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Monsignor Pace (2-1) at Edison (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-1) at Belen Jesuit (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Calvary Christian (1-0) at North Miami (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Fort Lauderdale (1-3) at Monarch (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Coral Glades (2-2) at Hallandale (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Doral Academy (1-2) at Southridge (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Killian (3-0) at Palmetto (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 25 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, September 19.
Somerset Academy (3-2) at Miami Springs (2-0) - 4:00 PM EST
Marathon (0-2) at Palmer Trinity (1-1) - 4:00 PM EST
Key West (2-2) at Gulliver Prep (2-1) - 4:00 PM EST
Somerset Prep (1-2) at St. John Paul II Academy (0-1) - 6:30 PM EST
Oxbridge Academy (0-4) at Pine Crest (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Taravella (1-3) at Western (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Westminster Christian (4-0) at Ransom Everglades (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Coral Springs Charter (2-0) at Pompano Beach (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
South Broward (2-1) at Plantation (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Stranahan (0-1) at Cypress Bay (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Miami (0-3) at Hialeah (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Homestead (1-1) at Bishop Verot (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
West Broward (1-2) at Flanagan (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Coral Springs (0-3) at South Plantation (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Pembroke Pines Charter (1-3) at Cooper City (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Mater Academy Charter (4-0) at Everglades (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Stoneman Douglas (0-1) at Boyd Anderson (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Somerset Academy - Canyons (1-2) at Archbishop McCarthy (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Blanche Ely (0-2) at Piper (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
American (1-2) at Hialeah (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Northwestern (2-1) at Columbus (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Miami Central (2-0) at American Heritage (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) at McArthur (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Lakeland (2-1) at Booker T. Washington (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
St. Brendan (2-1) at Jackson (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are two games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, September 20.
