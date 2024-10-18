Miami Central vs. Miami Norland: Live score, updates of Florida high school football in ninth week (10/18/2024)
Up for grabs in this NCAA D1 talent-rich, star-studded matchup is the GMAC championship - and Miama-area bragging rights.
(Miami) Norland won both meetings over (Miami) Central a year ago with overtime field goals, including 31-28 in the FHSAA 2M quarterfinals before the Vikings went on to lose to Berkeley Prep in the state championship.
The two face off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be streamed live on 305PlusNetwork.tv.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Florida through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: MIAMI CENTRAL VS. MIAMI NORLAND
---
FIRST QUARTER
Updates given when game begins.
---
About Miami Central
Key players— DL/LB Otis Guyton, LB Karon Maycock, QB Anthony McQueen, WR Naeshaun Montgomery, DB Amari Wallace.
About Miami Norland
Key players— DL Darryll Desir, DL Mandrell Desir, WR Terrence Honeywood, LB Shawn Smith, QB Eppio Yapoor.
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---