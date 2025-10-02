Jacksonville Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 35 games scheduled across the Jacksonville metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide Top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Jacksonville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 24 Mandarin at Rockledge.
Jacksonville Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There is one game in the Jacksonville Metro on Thursday, October 2.
Jacksonville Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 33 games in the Jacksonville Metro on Friday, October 3.
Eagle's View at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy - 5:00 PM
Orange Park at Westside - 6:30 PM
Sandalwood at First Coast - 6:30 PM
Englewood at Paxon - 6:30 PM
ED White at Atlantic Coast - 6:30 PM
Harvest Community at Saint Andrew's - 7:00 PM
Riverside at Trinity Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
KIPP Bold City at Ridgeview - 7:00 PM
Bishop Kenny at Rickards - 7:00 PM
Stanton at Wolfson - 7:00 PM
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at North Florida Educational Institute - 7:00 PM
Impact Christian Academy at Providence School - 7:00 PM
Mandarin at Rockledge - 7:00 PM
Fletcher at Flagler Palm Coast - 7:00 PM
Orlando Christian Prep at Crescent City - 7:00 PM
Fleming Island at Creekside - 7:00 PM
Bayshore at Hawthorne - 7:00 PM
Camden County at Richmond Hill - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora at Matanzas - 7:00 PM
Halifax Academy at Baker County - 7:00 PM
Ware County at New Hampstead - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Christ's Church Academy - 7:30 PM
Branford at Interlachen - 7:30 PM
Zarephath Academy at Union County - 7:30 PM
Fort White at Lafayette - 7:30 PM
West Nassau at Keystone Heights - 7:30 PM
Manatee at Columbia - 7:30 PM
Bradford at Palatka - 7:30 PM
Brantley County at Fitzgerald - 7:30 PM
Clinch County at Charlton County - 7:30 PM
Pierce County at Cook - 7:30 PM
Glynn Academy at Evans - 7:30 PM
Bradwell Institute at Brunswick - 7:30 PM
Jacksonville Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There is one game in the Jacksonville Metro on Saturday, October 4.
