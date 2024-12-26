Miami Northwestern Coach Teddy Bridgewater To Make NFL Return To Detroit Lions
It looks like Teddy Bridgewater will be returning to the NFL and with the team he was last signed on with: The Detroit Lions.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater is expected to sign with the NFC North leading Lions.
Bridgewater is just a few weeks removed from leading his alma mater Miami Northwestern to the Class 3A state championship in a 41-0 rout of Jacksonville Raines.
Earlier last week, Bridgewater confirmed on the NFL Network show The Insiders with Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that depending on the next couple of weeks, he could be signing on with an NFL franchise. That team became in fact his latest he was with, the Lions.
"That's the plan," Bridgewater responded to Rapoport and Pelissero on the NFL Network's last week's edition of the The Insiders. "My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
Teddy Bridgewater talks about potential NFL return
Bridgewater doesn't plan on leaving the Bulls whatsoever, as the head coach of the FHSAA Class 3A champions says he would be back in February to coaching.
It was just back on Nov. 19th that Bridgewater hinted on X about a potential return to the NFL, prompting many to wonder if the former first round pick was talking about this current 2024 season or next.
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can't wait to return back to the NFL."
Teddy Bridgewater hints at a return to the NFL
