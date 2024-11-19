Teddy Bridgewater hints at a return to the NFL
Could Teddy Bridgewater return to the National Football League?
If a Tuesday morning tweet by the current Miami Northwestern head coach tells us anything, it is certainly a possibility.
Bridgewater, via his X head coaching account for Miami Northwestern, posted an interesting tweet Tuesday morning, hinting at a return to the NFL. Down below is the post Bridgewater made on X:
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can't wait to return back to the NFL."
Back in last December, Bridgewater had revealed plans to retire and eventually coach high school football, mentioning his dream to lead his alma mater, Miami Northwestern. Bridgewater has the Bulls in position as the front-runner to win the Class 3A state championship, recently defeating Barron Collier, 69-0, in the region quarterfinals.
"I was young and I was trapped in this lifestyle thinking that I was a football player 24-7, and when I got hurt I realized that I'm only a football player for three hours on a Sunday afternoon," Bridgewater said when he spoke about his plans to retire to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Outside of that, I'm Theodore Bridgewater, so it just put everything into perspective and it really helped me not even have to think about not being a starter (anymore). It's like, 'Man, I still got purpose.' And my purpose is bigger than the game of football. Football is just a platform that I have."
The former NFL veteran was officially named the head coach of the Bulls in early February, being back excitement to a Miami Northwestern program that had finished below the .500 mark in 2023. Now sitting with an 8-2 record, Bridgewater could have a fairy tale story by leading his former high school team to a state championship.
It hasn't been all flowers down in South Florida when it comes to high school football for Bridgewater, as the former first round draft pick sounded off on the state of game last month via his personal Facebook page. Down below is Bridgewater's remarks:
“I didn’t walk away from millions to be associated with this high school drama,” said Bridgewater. “I did it to better the future of the sport in south Florida… I’ve been to the highest level and this level is peanuts to an elephant when you’ve reached the top. So you don’t get caught up in the small stuff when you’ve seen the top. However, this is the highest level for many so that’s why you have the telling and ‘whatever it takes to win’ mentality going on. But that’s the problem, not many people have won at the life God has given them so they live through the kids and make it about them and not their kids. Now we have grown men telling on KIDS!! Jeopardizing their future and their team’s future. As a man, what do you get out of that?? I pray MNW stays in the clear from all that’s going on because like I tell my coaches, I played 10 years in the league and never made any headlines and I’ll be damned if I let MNW have me caught up in some mess. I know it’s people waiting on the day it happens.”
Bridgewater, 31, was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and had a strong start to his career until it got derailed by a torn ACL/dislocated knee suffered in training camp prior to the 2016 season. The former Miami Northwestern quarterback has also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers. Bridgewater has thrown for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in his NFL career.
In Bridgewater’s high school career with the Bulls, the quarterback, over the course of three seasons, threw for 6,712 yards and 70 touchdown passes.
