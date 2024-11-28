Michigan's 'Florida Crew' shines in a Thanksgiving homecoming
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Thanksgiving is about family, homecomings and sharing special moments together. And for several Florida-grown basketball players, the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament set the holiday table for it.
MIchigan – with four Sunshine State products on its roster – won the Beach Division Championship Wednesday night with a stirring 78-53 win over No.22-ranked Xaiver at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It marked the fifth-consecutive win for the revitalized Wolverines.
“It was a great feeling to be back home in front of family,” said Michigan freshman guard LJ Cason, who played high school basketball at Lakeland Victory Christian.
“As far as championship experience, this is my first championship as a college player, so to win that with a brand-new team, and not just me, but as a group to win a championship, that feels great.”
Cason, who originally committed to Florida Atlantic, and then flipped to Michigan after head coach Dusty May accepted the head coaching position at the perennial Big Ten power, was a two-time First Team All-State player at Victory.
He proved clutch down the stretch against Xavier, canning a pivotal 3-point bucket with 6:54 remaining to push the Michigan lead to 62-51, which seemed to squash an Xaiver rally after the Musketeers trimmed the lead to eight points.
“It is just a shot that I shoot over and over in practice and my team believed in me. I was just in the right position to take the shot, and I took it,” Cason said.
Xaiver would never get any closer, and Cason would bury another 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining to cap the game’s scoring and help improve Michigan’s record to 6-1, just two wins shy of its total season output this past season.
“I think it is the best game we’ve played. It was our first game against a ranked team,” Cason said. “We had to really be together and connect together the whole time. .. I am thankful for this opportunity to be at Michigan, and to play basketball every single day. I am thankful for my family to be able to watch me play, and most of all my brothers at Michigan.”
May noted all of his players from Florida are very important rotational players, and returning to their prep stomping grounds proved energizing.
“LJ Cason looked like LJ Cason again,” said May after Monday night’s 75-63 semifinal win against Virginia Tech. “Being back in Florida, he had a bounce in his step. … Obviously, being back home in front of friends and family they (all) want to play well. Winning is the highest priority but it is nice to be back.”
Michigan sophomore forward Sam Walters, an Alabama transfer who played high school ball at the Villages Charter School, scored two points in the title game. He also had more than 20 family and friends flock to Fort Myers to see him play.
“It feels just like the weather outside, it feels really good. I'm really happy to come home and put out for my hometown and my school,” Walters said. “It’s really fun to play in front of people I have been playing in front of my whole life. It’s really fun to get the championship.
“I am just really thankful for my mom this Thanksgiving. My mom really sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am today. I’m thankful for everything she has done for me.”
Former Oak Ridge standout Tyler Johnson returned to Florida as a starter for Virginia Tech. He finished with four points and one rebound in the third-place game loss to South Carolina Wednesday.
“I wish we would have won those two games but it was good seeing family,” Johnson said. “My high school coach came and it was good seeing them for the weekend.
“It means a lot to see my grandparents out here, my mom, dad and my sister. I’m just thankful that God put me in this position and I’m thankful to be out here.”
Johnson earned his second consecutive start of the season Monday against Michigan after some notable rebounding efforts. He snatched 10 rebounds against Winthrop on Nov. 11, becoming the first true freshman at Virginia Tech to grab 10 since 2016.
“I was just trying to be aggressive (against Winthrop) because my shot wasn’t falling, be aggressive and help my team win,” Johnson said.
Though he only scored two points Monday, he hauled down six rebounds against the Wolverines in 21 minutes on the floor.
More Florida products at the tournament are Michigan junior guard Tre Donaldson and senior guard Jace Howard, the son of former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Virginia Tech freshman guard Ryan Jones Jr.
Miami (Ohio) captured the Palms Division championship Tuesday, knocking off Mercer 75-72. Peter Suder led Miami with 16 points and six rebounds.
Jacksonville won the third-place game 75-64 over Siena. Robert McCray led Jacksonville with 21 points.