Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 59 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 18 Evans at Oviedo.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, October 23.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, October 24.
Halifax Academy at Geneva - 6:30 PM
Space Coast at Stanton - 6:30 PM
Hawthorne at Melbourne Central Catholic - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Poinciana - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Eagle's View - 7:00 PM
Interlachen at St. Joseph Academy - 7:00 PM
Cocoa Beach at Bayside - 7:00 PM
Seven Rivers Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
First Academy at Bell Creek Academy - 7:00 PM
Seabreeze at Pine Ridge - 7:00 PM
University at Colonial - 7:00 PM
Winter Park at Timber Creek - 7:00 PM
Father Lopez at Umatilla - 7:00 PM
West Orange at Ocoee - 7:00 PM
P.K. Yonge at Trinity Catholic - 7:00 PM
Titusville at Palm Bay - 7:00 PM
Lake Mary at Lake Brantley - 7:00 PM
Hagerty at Seminole - 7:00 PM
Flagler Palm Coast at Spruce Creek - 7:00 PM
New Smyrna Beach at Rockledge - 7:00 PM
Olympia at East Ridge - 7:00 PM
DeLand at University - 7:00 PM
Melbourne at Viera - 7:00 PM
Lecanto at Leesburg - 7:00 PM
South Lake at Lake Minneola - 7:00 PM
Okeechobee at Jensen Beach - 7:00 PM
Vanguard at Gainesville - 7:00 PM
West Port at Forest - 7:00 PM
Celebration at Dr. Phillips - 7:00 PM
Evans at Oviedo - 7:00 PM
Inlet Grove at Orlando Christian Prep - 7:00 PM
Deltona at Tavares - 7:00 PM
Merritt Island at Carrollwood Day - 7:00 PM
Florida State University School at Bishop Moore - 7:00 PM
Taylor at Crescent City - 7:00 PM
Martin County at Heritage - 7:00 PM
Eustis at Mount Dora - 7:00 PM
Cocoa at Astronaut - 7:00 PM
Cypress Creek at Oak Ridge - 7:00 PM
Freedom at Boone - 7:00 PM
Mainland at Belleview - 7:00 PM
Madison County at Apopka - 7:00 PM
Lake Region at Jones - 7:00 PM
Lake Wales at Osceola - 7:00 PM
Lake Nona at Tohopekaliga - 7:00 PM
Matanzas at Menendez - 7:00 PM
Winter Springs at Lyman - 7:00 PM
Wekiva at Lake Howell - 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Episcopal at Master's Academy - 7:30 PM
Williston at Newberry - 7:30 PM
Harmony at St. Cloud - 7:30 PM
North Marion at Eastside - 7:30 PM
Dunnellon at South Sumter - 7:30 PM
Lake Weir at Atlantic - 7:30 PM
Wildwood at Auburndale - 7:30 PM
South Sumter at Conway Springs - 8:00 PM
Eau Gallie at Atlantic - 8:00 PM
