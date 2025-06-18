High School

OT7 Football Playoffs Coming to Fort Lauderdale: Nation’s Top Talent Set to Compete at St. Thomas Aquinas

The 2025 OT7 Playoffs run June 26–29 in Florida and feature elite 7v7 squads, skill competitions, and female quarterback stars from USA Football, including Vanita Krouch and Maci Joncich

Gary Adornato

The OT7 football league is headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 26-29, for its 2025 playoffs to be held at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

The event begins on Thursday, June 26th with the Adidas Throwdown, featuring top skills position players representing their respective states in skills competitions, and the Quarterback Throwdown, highlighting some of the top female flag football quarterback from USA Football – Vanita Krouch, Maci Joncich, Akemi Higa and Valentine Fanetti. There will also be an all-star game.

The final three days of the event are devoted to the OT7 playoffs, culminating with the championship game on Monday evening at 6 p.m.

The SFE team features a pair of local stars in Monarch's Jabari Brady and St. Thomas Aquinas' Jaden Carey. Raw Miami has three STA stars in Zayden Gambe, Samari Howard and Jerimyah Douglas.

Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

