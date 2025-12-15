New York Giants Defensive Tackle Dexter Lawrence Surprises This Year’s USA Football Heart of a Giant Award winner
New York Giants quarterback defense lineman Dexter Lawrence surprised Northern Valley wide receiver Sam Bilali in front of his family and teammates, presenting him with the grand prize trophy, tickets to this year’s Super Bowl, and a $10,000 equipment grant for the Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan football program.
“Working alongside HSS and USA Football to recognize and celebrate young athletes who use the sport I love to make a positive impact in their communities has been an incredible experience,” Lawrence said. “Sam’s story is truly empowering, and what he has accomplished both on and off the field perfectly embodies what it means to have the Heart of a Giant.”
Overcoming Early Challenges
Born prematurely at 29 weeks, Bilali developed cerebral palsy as the result of a stroke as a newborn. He was unable to walk for the first several years of his life and faced significant physical challenges, including delayed developmental milestones, limited mobility, and multiple surgeries, including spinal surgery. Despite these obstacles, Bilali went on to compete at the youth, freshman, and varsity football levels.
A Leader on the Field
Now one of the team’s integral leaders, Bilali’s encouragement and support have helped fuel Northern Valley’s success, including the 2023 Patriot Blue Division title, the 2024 Group 3 State Championship, and a return trip to the Group 3 State Championship game in 2025.
“For more than a decade, this program has honored students who exemplify what it means to have the Heart of a Giant,” Dr. Taylor said. “I am always proud to stand alongside each year’s winner, and I am grateful to celebrate Sam’s remarkable achievements as a player, student, and community leader.”
Excellence Beyond Football
Off the field, Bilali was elected Class Officer, earned the Scholar Athlete Award for four consecutive years, and was invited to join the Junior National Honor Society. He also founded Team Limitless, raising $4,200 to help provide children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports. Aspiring to a career in sports broadcasting, Bilali serves as Sports Editor of his school newspaper.
“I am thrilled to celebrate Sam’s story and accomplishments with our partners at the Giants and HSS,” Hallenbeck said. “USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award recognizes outstanding athletes who embrace the life lessons our sport teaches — dedication, resilience, teamwork, and an unmatched commitment to success on and off the field. Sam embodies all of these qualities and serves as an inspiration to young athletes everywhere.”
Heart of a Giant Program Overview
Now in its 12th year, USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award — presented by HSS and the New York Giants — has expanded to honor not only high school tackle football players, but also Tri-State flag athletes, student managers, mascots, and other designated student team members who demonstrate a relentless work ethic and deep love for the game.
Selection Process and Recognition
During a six-week nomination period, coaches submitted candidates based on commitment, teamwork, will, character, and dedication. Following voting, six finalists and five honorable mentions were selected to form the 2025 Heart of a Giant Team.
Finalists submitted videos featuring coaches, family members, and teammates describing how they embody the Heart of a Giant. Each finalist receives a $1,000 equipment grant for their school’s football program, while the overall winner earns an additional $9,000 grant for a total of $10,000.
The grand prize recipient also receives Super Bowl tickets, a trophy, and on-field recognition at a New York Giants home game.