Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 25-4
District 6A-15 Champions (Defeated South Plantation, 64-63)
Class 6A, Region 4 Champions (Defeated St. Thomas Aquinas, 64-57)
Class 6A Champions (Defeated Edgewater, 59-55)
Key Returners
6-2 senior guard Maximo Ortega (Wofford commit) is a true point guard with a high IQ who reads and reacts to the game and plays both ends of the floor exceptionally well. Offensively, he shoots the ball well and is an efficient passer. Defensively, he can guard on and off the ball at a high level applying constant pressure on the opposing guards forcing them to make a quick decision with the ball.
6-0 senior guard Zemari Days (Nova Southeastern commit) is very quick when it comes to attacking the basket and finishes well through contact as well as in a crowd. Days can show his range on his shot out to the arc, and he does a good job of mixing in perimeter shots with his drives to the basket. On the defensive end, he is very active in the passing lanes as well as doing a great job of staying in front of opposing ball-handlers.
Key Additions
6-0 junior guard Roman Hughes came over from Everglades over the summer and is in his second stint with the Jaguars after playing his freshman season where he displays his pure sharpshooting and can score on all three levels.
5-11 junior guard Jacob Trenchfield returns to Pembroke Pines Charter after playing last season at Monsignor Pace. Trenchfield is a lightning-quick point guard with a high IQ who is expected to be the “6th Man” this season for the Jaguars. He averaged seven points and three assists per game last season for the Spartans.
6-5 sophomore forward James Williams III came over from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale over the summer, where he can play either guard position as well as out on the wing. Offensively, he can score on all three levels and has strong body control, where he can finish above the rim against smaller defenders. Defensively, he is very versatile where he can guard positions 1 through 4 and uses his length to challenge shots above the rim. He is very disciplined, and he can challenge bigger players without fouling.
What Are Some Expectations This Season?
“We expect to get back to Lakeland and win states. As the reigning Class 6A State Champions, we have dropped a class and are now in 5A. In the last five years, we have been to the regional final all five times and have advanced to states three out of the five. We plan to make that six this season” Head Coach Dave Roca said.
What Makes This Team Similar to Last Season?
“Our guard play is very deep. We have four strong experienced ball handlers who play both sides of the floor.
6-7 junior power forward Robert Guishard will fill in the role of graduating seniors 6-7 Jeremy Elyzee - Broward County player of the year (at D1 Southeastern Louisiana) and 6-8 Josh Harris Florida Class 6A player of the year (at D1 North Florida) running our High Low offense.
Hughes will fill in his brother’s spot (Solomon Hughes) as an elite 3-point shooter.” Roca added.
Who Are Some Key Matchups This Season?
Thursday, November 21 at Western
Saturday, December 7 vs Wellington (Kreul Showcase at Monarch High School)
Thursday, December 12 vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Thursday, December 19 vs TBD (Kreul Classic)
Friday, December 20 vs TBD (Kreul Classic)
Saturday, December 21 vs TBD (Kreul Classic)
Friday, December 27 vs TBD (Jr. Orange Bowl Showcase at Westminster Christian)
Saturday, December 28 vs TBD (Jr. Orange Bowl Showcase at Westminster Christian)
Monday, December 30 vs TBD (Jr. Orange Bowl Showcase at Westminster Christian)