Florida High School Hit With Serious Barred from State, Fined
A Florida high school is facing serious trouble after being hit by the Florida High School Athletic Association for major rule violations.
Rivals is reporting that Zephyrhills Christian Academy will be fined and placed on one-year probation due to 11 different rules violations from the 2024-25 football and boys basketball seasons.
The Pasco County program will not be able to compete in the association’s state series until after the conclusion of the 2025-26 school year. They are being forced to forfeit all football wins and boys basketball victories during the 2024-25 school year.
Other infractions include being fined over $150,000, with over $40,000 being owed to the FHSAA.
Use of Ineligible Athlete to Blame for Zephyrhills Christian Academy Being Reprimanded
Florida High School Used Ineligible Player in Both Football, Boys Basketball
In a letter sent to Zephyrhills Christian Academy from FHSAA executive director Craig Damon, the use of an ineligible student-athlete is the reason for the fines and every sport in the school being barred from state association events.
The school self-reported using an ineligible player for both football and boys basketball back in January. The name of the player used was not left in the letter.
The player, though, was found to have already graduated from Sunlake High School in 2024.
Zephyrhills Christian Academy also failed to provide proper registration for several students in multiple sports.
The Warriors are currently 2-3 on the football field in Florida high school football, having lost to Westwood on September 19, 48-8. They are scheduled to travel to the Community School of Naples on Friday night.