Predicting the Seminole County boys high school basketball district playoffs
Seminole County has long been known for its football success, but the area northeast of Downtown Orlando has produced plenty of great basketball teams, too.
Multiple Seminole schools recently finished their regular season on a winning note and now head to district tournaments this week, looking for the chance to lift the trophy and earn an automatic bid to the regional playoffs.
Each district champion and the top four highest-ranked teams by the FHSAA in each region advance to the regional playoffs.
We looked at district tournaments in five classifications involving teams from Seminole County and made predictions on who will win a title.
Our predictions are based on seeding, head-to-head matchups, current play, and more. Without further ado, here they are:
CLASS 7A
District 2: Seminole High (13-10) is seeded No. 1, but figures to get a challenge from No. 2 Spruce Creek (16-9) and No. 4 Lake Mary (12-13) for the title. Senior point guard Jorden Pittman, who is averaging 13.6 points per game and 2.6 assists per game, leads the Seminoles.
Prediction: Seminole
District 3: Lake Brantley (15-10) is seeded second behind Apopka (17-7), but lost by only five points to the Blue Darters this season. Senior shooting forward/shooting guard Dean Adkins (12.8 ppg, 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 steals per game) leads the Patriots.
Prediction: Apopka
District 4: Hagerty (15-10) is the only Seminole County school in the district, but the No. 4 seed Huskies can play. Hagerty is red-hot with a nine-game win streak but has not played top-seeded Winter Park or No. 2 University High (Orlando) this season. Junior guard Asa Kohn (19.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.3 spg) leads the Huskies.
Prediction: Winter Park
CLASS 6A
District 4: One of the more competitive districts with four of the five participants being from Seminole County. Top-seeded Lake Howell (20-5) and No. 2 Oviedo (14-11) are enjoying good seasons. Oviedo beat Lake Howell, 66-44, this year. Mainland (15-9), however, could surprise. The Bucs have won five straight.
Prediction: Oviedo
CLASS 3A
District 7: Crooms Academy (11-9) is seeded third but faces a tough challenge with top-seeded Cocoa in the mix. Sophomore Julian Gil (19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.8 spg) leads the Panthers.
Prediction: Cocoa
CLASS 2A
District 4: One of the toughest small-school classifications includes The Master’s Academy (Oviedo, 20-5), The First Academy (Orlando, 15-7) and Faith Christian (18-6). Top-seeded TMA has won 11 of its last 12 games. Senior guards Josh Pitts and Jack Kaley, and 6-8 senior forward Micah Taber lead the Eagles.
Prediction: TMA
CLASS 1A
District 7: Altamonte Christian (10-15) is seeded third but faces an uphill battle with the likes of top-seeded Central Florida Christian Academy (16-8) and No. 2 Legacy Charter (15-5). Senior point guard Ryan Almeda (15.7 ppg, 2.4 apg, 2.3 spg) leads Altamonte Christian.
Prediction: CFCA
