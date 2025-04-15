Stoneman Douglas' Daniel Tartaglia strikes out 18 in 1-hit shutout against Coral Glades
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA -- A Marjory Stoneman Douglas left-handed pitcher struck out 18 batters on Monday night and carried a perfect game into the seventh inning against Coral Glades.
No, the pitcher wasn’t Douglas’ ace, Gio Rojas, one of the top southpaws in the country.
This night belonged to Daniel Tartaglia.
In a masterful performance, Tartaglia yielded just a single to Caleb Kohnert to open the seventh inning. It was the lone baserunner the Eagles’ lefty allowed in a 6-0 victory in the Class 7A-District 13 semifinals at Taravella High School.
From the first inning, Tartaglia was clearly in command, striking out the side.
The first five Jaguars’ batters struck out, and Tartaglia fanned 10 of the first 11 hitters he faced.
Douglas (22-2) is ranked second in the state in the High School on SI Florida Top 25 state rankings.
On Wednesday, the Eagles will face Western in the District 13 championship game, which will be played at Taravella.
Rojas, the 2026 Class Miami recruit, is scheduled to start in the title game.
The Eagles on Monday gave Tartaglia early run support, scoring four times in the first inning.
Nick Diaz had an RBI single, and catcher Drew Freeman delivered a two-run single. Michael Ossenfort also drove in a run in the first.
The Jaguars (14-6) went with Charlie Beaty as the starter, but replaced him after three batters with Asa Lindo.
Jake Rizzo added two hits and an RBI for Douglas, and Erick Torres drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Douglas is seeking its fifth straight state title. With one of the top pitching staffs in the state, the Eagles again will be tough to beat.
Tartaglia was perfect through six innings, retiring all 18 batters he faced, with 16 strikeouts. At 71 pitches at that point, it was an easy decision to send the southpaw out for the seventh inning.
The first batter Tartaglia faced was Kohnert, who ended the perfect game-quest with a single up the middle. The lone baserunner the Jaguars’ had on the night came on Tartaglia’s 74th pitch.
Fittingly, the game ended on a strikeout, capping a spectacular 84-pitch shutout.
Tartaglia’s complete game saves the Eagles’ bullpen for Wednesday’s championship game.
In the first game, Western (12-13) shut out host Taravella, 2-0, behind Jimmy Huard’s six scoreless innings.
Huard, a ’26 Vanderbilt commit, struck out 10 and allowed just three hits while walking two.
The right-hander’s fastball was clocked at 94 mph.
Catcher Jorge Falagan delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning. Everett Suazo walked and scored. And in the seventh inning, the Wildcats added an insurance run on a wild pitch.
In relief of Huard, Ryan Schaefer pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save. However, Taravella (15-10) didn’t go down quietly.
The Trojans had runners on first and second with one out. They tried to advance on a pitch in the dirt. But Falagan threw the lead runner out at third base to end the game.
Western has had a hard-luck season, being under .500. But the Wildcats are now riding a four-game winning streak, and have put itself in position to advance to the regional playoffs.
However, they have a tall task in front of them, facing Stoneman Douglas and Rojas on Wednesday.