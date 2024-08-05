Top 10 Southwest Florida high school football players in Class of 2025
The area of Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties that constitutes Southwest Florida is once again stacked with talent.The players of the Class of 2025 are back this fall after putting up big-time stats as juniors and earning plenty of Division I college scholarship offers. Here's a look at the best seniors in Southwest Florida this high school football season (in alphabetical order):
1. Logan Bartley, DB, First Baptist Academy
After registering 101 tackles (17.5 for loss) last season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bartley picked up five offers from Power 5 college football programs. Bartley, who had three rushing TDs last year, is committed to Kansas State.
2. Myron Charles, DE, Port Charlotte
The massive defensive lineman (6-5, 270) is the second-highest ranked senior in the area (see Carter Smith below). Rivals ranks Charles at No. 173 nationally in the Class of 2025. He is committed to Florida State.
3. Jayce Cora, WR/ATH, Community School of Naples
Though he only played a few games last season due to injury, Cora has drawn tons of college interest due to his size (6-4, 190) and athleticism. He has seven Division I offers, including Notre Dame, West Virginia, Illinois and Pitt.
4. Taren Hedrick, OL, Community School of Naples
Hedrick moved from Missouri to Naples before last season and immediately made an impact. Coming in a 6-5, 305 pounds, boasts 13 offers and is committed to Ole Miss.
5. Darrion Jones, DB, Cape Coral
The 6-2, 180-pound safety hauled in three interceptions last season. He also was second on his team with three receiving touchdowns. This summer Jones committed to Kansas, picking the Jayhawks out of his 12 Power Five offers.
6. Bradley Martino, WR, First Baptist Academy
Martino was Collier County's breakout star of 2023, scoring 11 touchdowns on 24 offensive touches while grabbing three interceptions and five fumble recoveries for Golden Gate. He committed to Minnesota this summer, then transferred to Class 1A title contender FBA.
7. Lazaro Rogers, RB, East Lee
If Martino was the breakout star of Collier, Rogers grabbed the title in Lee County. He went for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while picking up six scholarship offers. Rogers (5-10, 190) is committed to Northern Illinois.
8. Shawn Simeon, RB, Naples
The lead running back in Naples' triple-option always puts up big numbers, but Simeon took it to another level in 2023. He rushed for 2,040 yards and 27 touchdowns, including an FHSAA-playoff record seven TDs in a regional game. Simeon (5-10, 180) committed to Toledo over 14 other Division I programs.
9. Carter Smith, QB, Bishop Verot
Ranked as the 86th best senior in the country by Rivals, Smith (6-3, 200) already is one of the best players in Southwest Florida history. He owns the Lee County record for career touchdowns (117) and likely will graduate as the area's leader in every passing category. Smith is committed to defending national champion Michigan.
10. Madrid Tucker, WR/DB, Fort Myers
Son of former MLB player Michale Tucker, the three-sport star might be the best all-around athlete in the area. He had 12 receiving touchdowns (plus 722 receiving yards) and five rushing TDs last year, but he might go to college as a cornerback. Tucker (5-11, 170) has 12 scholarship offers.