High School

Iowa commit Darion Jones Flashes in Custom Hawkeye Cleats

Omaha North 3-star defensive back shows off his flashy shoes during pre-game drills

Gary Adornato

Iowa Hawkeye commit Darrion Jones sported custom-made Hawkeye cleats prior to Friday's game against Omaha Central.
Iowa Hawkeye commit Darrion Jones sported custom-made Hawkeye cleats prior to Friday's game against Omaha Central. / Darrion Jones

It was only pregame warmups and Omaha North 3-star defensive back Darion Jones had already made a flashy statement.

Jones, who is committed to Iowa, showed his allegiance to his future squad by showing out in pregame warmups, prior to Friday's Nebraska high school football rivalry battle with Omaha Central, in custom made Iowa Hawkeye cleats. The cleats were Iowa gold with white trim and a large black Hawkeye logo on the side. In addition, Jones' No. 11 was also stenciled onto the cleats, near the heel. He accentuated the kicks with gold socks.

Jones is rated as the nation's No. 44 cornerback in the Class of 2026 by 247 Sports and he is ranked No. 2 in Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Jones picked Iowa over a group of finalists which included Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State.

As a junior, Jones finished with 47 tackles, eight interceptions and five pass breakups.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Nebraska