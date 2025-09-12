Iowa commit Darion Jones Flashes in Custom Hawkeye Cleats
It was only pregame warmups and Omaha North 3-star defensive back Darion Jones had already made a flashy statement.
Jones, who is committed to Iowa, showed his allegiance to his future squad by showing out in pregame warmups, prior to Friday's Nebraska high school football rivalry battle with Omaha Central, in custom made Iowa Hawkeye cleats. The cleats were Iowa gold with white trim and a large black Hawkeye logo on the side. In addition, Jones' No. 11 was also stenciled onto the cleats, near the heel. He accentuated the kicks with gold socks.
Jones is rated as the nation's No. 44 cornerback in the Class of 2026 by 247 Sports and he is ranked No. 2 in Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Jones picked Iowa over a group of finalists which included Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State.
As a junior, Jones finished with 47 tackles, eight interceptions and five pass breakups.