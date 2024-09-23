Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball state rankings (9/22/2024)
Winter Park last week cemented its spot as Central Florida’s top team and one of Florida’s best squads with its Metro East Tournament championship.
The Wildcats, who last year finished as Class 7A state runner-up to No. 1 Plant (Tampa), moved up one spot to No. 2 after going 3-0 to win the Metro East title.
Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) slipped one spot to No. 3 after going 4-3 in the highly competitive Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. The Patriots went unbeaten on the first day of pool play but then ran into a buzzsaw on the second day, falling to a pair of California schools and Marist out of Chicago.
Also winning titles last weekend were No. 4 Berkeley Prep (Tampa), which won the AHN (Academy of Holy Names) Invitational in Tampa; No. 8 Cypress Bay (Weston), which captured the C-M Cares Invitational in Hollywood (Fla.); and No. 11 DeLand, which won the Five-Star Conference Tournament championship in Volusia County.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 5 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE FLORIDA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Plant High School (Tampa) (14-0)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 7A state champs last week picked up two more wins, including an impressive 3-0 sweep of No. 4 Berkeley Prep (Tampa). The Panthers host Newsome (Lithia) on Sept. 25. Plant is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercer University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
2. Winter Park (15-1)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats battled past No. 11 Lake Highland Prep, 3-2, and then went 3-0 to win the Metro (Orlando) East Tournament. They swept Cypress Creek, Lake Nona and Timber Creek by 2-0 scores. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
3. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (17-4)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots last week swept Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota), 3-0; and then went 4-3 and finished sixth in the Silver Division of the prestigious Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. They host Tampa Prep on Sept. 24 and visit Berkeley Prep on Sept. 26 in one of their biggest matches of the season. Leading the Patriots are 6-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior middle hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton.
4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (15-2)
Last week: 4
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers last week lost to No. 1 Plant, 3-0; beat Clearwater Central Catholic, 3-1; and then went 5-0 to win the AHN (Academy of Holy Names) Invitational in Tampa. They host Tampa Catholic on Sept. 24 and Carrollwood Day School on Sept. 26. Top players are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
5. Chiles (Tallahassee) (14-1)
Last week: 6
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, stretched their win streak to 11 by beating Wakulla (Crawfordville), 3-0; No. 5 Gulf Breeze, 3-1; and Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.), 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Kate Stewart, sophomore middle blocker Loganne Abernathy, senior Libero Holly Sanders, and junior setter Natalie Gibson.
6. Gulf Breeze (16-1)
Last week: 5
The Dolphins swept Washington (Pensacola) and Arnold (Panama City Beach) by 3-0 scores before falling from the ranks of unbeaten in a loss to Tallahassee Chiles, 3-1. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
7. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (12-3)
Last week: 7
The Celtics last week battled past Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando), 3-2; and beat crosstown rival Forest, 3-1. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, sophomore middle blocker Addyson Avery, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’Farrell.
8. Cypress Bay (Weston) (12-0)
Last week: 15
The Lightning remained unbeaten after going 5-0 for the week and winning the CM Cares Tournament. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Sophia Guzman, senior middle blocker Maria Martinez, senior Libero Lara Demoraes, and junior setter Erin Huang.
9. Middleburg (12-3)
Last week: 8
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos last week swept Oaklead (Orange Park), 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum, senior Libero/defensive specialist Morgan Padgett, and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo.
10. Osceola (Kissimmee) (15-3)
Last week: 12
The Kowboys last week battled past Hagerty (Oviedo) and crosstown rival Tohopekaliga, 3-0. They visit Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne) on Sept. 25 and host Winter Park on Sept. 26. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
11. DeLand (18-2)
Last week: 13
The Bulldogs last week swept Mainland (Daytona Beach), University (Orange City), and Spruce Creek by 3-0 scores to win the Five-Star Tournament, and blanked Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), 3-0. Leading DeLand are senior outside hitters Alison Bierwagen and Erynn Gotsch, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
12. First Baptist Academy (Naples) (13-3)
Last week: 9
The Lions last week lost to Seacrest County Day (Naples), 3-1, and then went 4-1 in the Estero Wildcat Invitational. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Zara Stewart, junior middle hitter Maddie Johnessee, freshman Libero Jade Rau, and sophomore setter Laila Stewart.
13. Oviedo (11-3)
Last week: 10
The Lions, who last year surged to the Class 6A regional finals, beat Timber Creek, 3-1, and then fell to crosstown rival Hagerty, 3-1. They visit Bishop Moore on Sept. 24 and host rival Winter Springs on Sept. 26. Oviedo is led by seniors Rylee Yarborough and Olivia Klimis.
14. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (8-4)
Last week: 11
The six-time state champ Highlanders lost to No. 3 Winter Park, 3-2. Leading the team are senior outside hitters Elena Maynulet and Kierstin Bevelle, sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, senior Libero Jannelize Perez, and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green.
15. Niceville (16-3)
Last week: 14
The Eagles last week swept Tate (Cantonment), 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Elise Smith, sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vignali, sophomore Libero Whitleigh Walsh, and sophomore setter Carnley Summerlin.
16. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (13-2)
Last week: 16
The Rams last week beat The First Academy (Orlando), 3-1, and The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 3-0, before losing to St. John Lutheran (Ocala), 3-2. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitters Kennedy and Kaleigh Langmo, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
17. Westminster Christian (Miami) (8-4)
Last week: 24
The defending Class 3A state runner-up Warriors last week beat Doral Academy, 3-0, and Pine Crest School, 3-1. They visit Venice on Sept. 26. Westminster is led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
18. Merritt Island (11-3)
Last week: 17
The Mustangs, who last year raced to the Class 5A state semifinals, last week swept Space Coast (Cocoa), 3-0, and defeated Edgewood (Merritt Island), 3-1. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
19. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) (13-2)
Last week: 18
The Mustangs last week Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), 3-0. Leading the way are sophomore middle hitters Candice Holloway and Aaliyah Cancellari, junior outside hitter Leah Richason, and junior setter Ellie Smith.
20. Boca Raton High School (7-2)
Last week: 19
The Bobcats had their six-match win streak snapped with a 3-2 loss to Jupiter and then swept Spanish River (Boca Raton), 3-0.
Leading Boca are 6-3 senior outside hitter Mija Bendzuite, Cal commit; 6-2 senior middle hitter Sophia Oliveira; senior outside hitter Bella Troncale; freshman outside hitter Lia Ray; and sophomore setter Alex Toman.
21. Oak Hall (Gainesville) (11-2)
Last week: 20
The Eagles last week swept P.K. Yonge (Gainesville), 3-0. They host Countryside Christian (Gainesville) on Sept. 24.
22. Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale) (11-4)
Last week: 21
The Panthers last week beat Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale), 3-0, and lost to Westminster Christian (Miami), 3-0. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Mia Gold, middle hitter Isabella Sagnha, Alison Natt, and senior setter Isabella Medeiros.
23. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) (12-3)
Last week: 22
The Cougars last week lost to No. 2 Carrollwood Day School, 3-0, and swept Venice, 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Izzy Russell, senior middle hitter Riley Greene, senior Libero Katie Powers, and junior setter Layla Larrick.
24. Sagemont Prep (Weston) (12-3)
Last week: 23
The Lions last week beat Mater Lakes Academy (Miami), 3-0. Sophomore setter Juliana Lugo, sophomore outside hitter Ailani Leon Guerrero, senior Libero Milani Billingns, and senior setter Michelle Vargas lead the Lions.
25. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (11-3)
Last week: 25
The Crusaders, who last year marched to the Class 4A state semifinals, last week swept Providence School (Jacksonville), 3-0, and beat Ridgeview (Orange Park), 3-1. Leading the squad are senior middle hitter Olivia Ryno, freshman middle hitter Chelsea Akakatang, junior Libero Alexis Sowers, and senior setter Caroline Snyder.
Honorable Mention: Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), The Rock (Gainesville), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Jupiter Christian, Jupiter High School, Boca Raton Christian, Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando), Mandarin (Jacksonville), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Gulliver Prep (Miami), Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Seacrest Country Day (Naples), Clearwater Central Catholic, Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), Ponte Vedra, Fort Myers, Okeechobee, Santa Fe (Alachua), Estero, Olympia (Orlando), Branford.