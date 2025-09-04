High School On SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings - Sept. 3, 2025
There was plenty of shaking and baking in the High School on SI Girls Volleyball National Rankings after a wild Labor Day weekend.
While defending national champion and No. 1 Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) stretched its record to 22-0, Torrey Pines (San Diego) debuted at No. 2 after going 9-0 and winning the prestigious Volleypalooza, a 68-team, three-day tournament in Texas.
Torrey Pines beat neighboring rival, Cathedral Catholic, in three sets in the Gold bracket final. The Dons fell two spots to No. 4.
Meanwhile, another Texas school, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio), leapfrogged 19 spots to No. 3 after knocking off Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast National Division Platinum bracket final in Gainesville, Fla.
Marymount (Los Angeles) also was a big jumper, moving up 10 spots to No. 8 after winning the Labor Day Classic in Hilo, Hawaii.
Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) made its debut at No. 18 after finishing third at TOC Southeast.
Our rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (22-0)
Last week: 1
The Bobcats recorded three more sweeps, beating Southlake Carroll, Frisco and Midlothian by 3-0 scores. Byron Nelson visits Trinity on Friday. The Bobcats’ Ashlyn Seay and Kylie Kleckner were named to the AVCA All-America Watch List, per the Byron Nelson Volleyball Booster Club.
2. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (11-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Falcons soared into the Top 25 after going 9-0 to win the prestigious 2025 LISD Volleypalooza, beating rival Cathedral Catholic in a three-set nail-biter, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, in the Gold bracket final. Torrey Pines beat San Dieguito, 3-0, this week and is scheduled to play JSerra Catholic.
3. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (17-3)
Last week: 22
The independent Texas power made a huge jump in the rankings, moving up 19 spots after traveling to Florida last weekend and winning the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast. The Warriors beat California powerful Mater Dei in the National Division Platinum bracket final.
4. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) (8-1)
Last week: 2
California power Cathedral Catholic, which last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, opened the season by going 8-1 and finishing second in the 2025 LISD Volleypalooza. The Dons lost to rival Torrey Pines in the final. The two play again at Torrey Pines on Sept. 10.
5. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (8-0)
Last week: 3
Last year’s Class 3A state champs stretched stretched their win streak to 43 matches by beating Columbus North, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Zionsville, Yorktown and McCutcheon. The Royals play Cathedral and Guerin Catholic (8-1) this week.
6. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (8-1)
Last week: 4
The Monarchs last week beat Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.), 3-1, and then went 5-1 and finished second in the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast. Mater Dei lost to Cornerstone Christian, 2-0, in the National Division Platinum final. Mater Dei hosts Redondo Union this week.
7. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (14-1)
Last week: 5
The Sea Hawks continue to fly high, beating Long Beach Poly, Bishop Montgomery and powerful Marymount in their last three matches.
8. Marymount (Los Angeles) (9-1)
Last week: 18
The Sailors went undefeated to win the Labor Day Classic in Hilo, Hawaii before falling to California power Redondo Union, 3-1. Marymount defeated Kamehameha Kapalama, 2-0, in the Labor Day Classic final.
9. Alpharetta (Georgia) (15-1)
Last week: 9
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders swept St. Pius Catholic, Sandy Creek and Forsyth Central this week to run their win streak to 12. Alpharetta plays Lambert this week.
10. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (7-0)
Last week: 7
The three-time Division I champs won the 2025 Joust volleyball tournament at Homestead High School in Mequon, Wisc., last weekend. DHSA defeated Arrowhead, 2-0, in the final.
11. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-2)
Last week: 10
The Trailblazers swept Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita by 3-0 scores last week.
12. Assumption (Louisville (10-0)
Last week: 13
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs defeated St. Henry, Cathedral (Indianapolis) and rival Sacred Heart to remain undefeated.
13. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (14-4)
Last week: 6
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champs went 6-2 in 2025 LISD Volleypalooza.
14. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (1-0)
Last week: 11
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs swept Liberty, 3-0, last week to open the season. The Gators play Mountain View, Deer Valley, Shadow Ridge and Valley Christian this week. Returning for the Gators are outside hitter Tessa Larkin, a Minnesota commit; senior Libero/defensive specialist Mattea Saunders, a Wake Forest commit; and senior setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman, a UCLA commit.
15. Marist (Chicago) (6-0)
Last week: 12
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks are off to a good start, beating Wheaton-Warrenville, Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way West, Normal University, St. Charles North and Lockport to open the season.
16. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (6-1)
Last week: 14
The Redwings last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year and are off to a strong start this season. They have defeated Oak Park-River Forest, Plainfield East, Riverside Brookfield, Saint Ignatius College Prep, St. Charles North and Lincoln-Way East.
17. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (7-0)
Last week: 24
The Mighty Macs are off to a red-hot start, winning their first seven matches, including a 2-0 victory against Joliet West. Mother McCauley returns junior middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, senior Libero and Clemson commit Lucy Maloney and junior setter Peyton Heatherly, a Coastal Carolina commit.
18. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (10-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Class 3A Warriors are on the move, winning 10 of their first 11 matches, including a third-place finish in the TOC Southeast.
19. Winter Park (Fla.) (8-1)
Last week: 15
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats swept Hagerty, 3-0, and then went 5-1 and finished fifth in the Tournament of Champions Southeast. Winter Park, which had its 29-match win streak snapped by Calvary Christian, beat Tampa Carrollwood Day School for fifth place.
20. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (4-1)
Last week: 16
The Marlins last week fell to unbeaten Bloomfield Hills, 2-0, and beat South Lyon, 2-1.
21. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (1-1)
Last week: 17
The four-time defending Class 5A state champ Huskies beat Ironwood, 3-1, and then were stunned by Sunnyslope, 3-2. Horizon returns senior outside hitter Sienna Markovich, junior middle hitter Olivia Kauffman, and senior setter Brooklyn McNulty.
22. Northville (Mich.) (40-2 in 2024)
Last week: 19
The defending MHSAA Division I state champs visit Hartland on Sept. 9 for their season opener.
23. Harrisburg (S.D.) (2-0)
Last week: 20
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week opened the season by beating Brandon Valley, 3-1, and sweeping Yankton, 3-0. Harrisburg returns senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Gabi Zachariasen, a two-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year; junior middle hitter/outside hitter Bergen Stiff, a Harvard commit; sophomore setter/outside hitter Josalyn Samuels; and junior outside hitter Kennedy Kokenge.
24. Allen (Texas) (23-4)
Last week: 21
The Eagles went 6-2 and advanced to the second round of the Gold bracket at Volleypalooza before falling and then lost to Plano, 3-0.
25. Keller (Texas) (19-3)
Last week: 25
The Indians went 3-0 in the Colleyville Round Robin on Aug. 29-30, sweeping Coppell and Ponder by 3-0 scores and then defeating Amarillo, 3-1.
Dropped out: Cypress Bay (Houston), Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City).
Honorable Mention:
- Cypress Bay, Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.)
- Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.)
- Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)
- Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
- Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
- Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix)
- Plant (Tampa)
- Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
- Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
- Argyle (Texas), Norris (Firth, Neb.)
- Pleasant Valley (Iowa)
- Seton Hall (Cincinnati)
- McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
- Wenatchee (Wash.)
- Pace Academy (Atlanta)
- Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.)
- Pope (Marietta, Ga.)
- Cartersville (Ga.)
- Highland Park (Dallas)
- St. Henry (Erlanger, Ky.)
- Bloomfield Hills (Mich.)
- Rockford (Mich.).
