UCF 2025 four-star commit CB Rukeem Stroud reacts to Gus Malzahn’s departure
College football coaches worry about the players flipping along the recruiting trail… sometimes those flips happen the other way. Early Saturday evening, all social media channels were a buzz with the news that long-time head coach Gus Malzahn was leaving UCF to take the role of offensive coordinator with Florida State. Decisions like that affect not only the current roster but also the incoming high school recruits like Rukeem Stroud.
Stroud, a four-star cornerback out of Tampa Bay Tech, has been a strong verbal with the Knights since June 24.
The Class of 2025 prospect shared his thoughts on the news, “I was shocked. I don’t know what I will do. I will stay at UCF to see who they bring in. I don’t plan on going anywhere with the sudden changes.”
Stroud continued sharing how he learned the news, “I found out by text first, and then I went on social media and saw it there. My first thought was dang. I didn’t know what to say. I was speechless. I was not expecting it.”
When there is a change at the top, that typically comes with an entire recruiting class shake up, one that Stroud is expecting.
“I am pretty sure people will start decommitting,” Stroud said. “I will stay and see how it plays out.”
Even though Stroud was a hard Knights’ commit, other teams have still been reaching out.
“USF, Clemson, Louisville, Illinois, and Kansas State have been in contact with me,” Stroud shared.
Game-day visits this fall were taken to UCF and USF.
ON THE FIELD
Tampa Bay Tech (9-3) wrapped up a successful season taking on 5A competition Friday night with a hard-fought 24-21 outcome against Lakeland. In stats through 10 games, the four-star was credited with 15 tackles, one pick, and 11 pass breakups. On special teams, Stroud took one kickoff back 60 yards and four punts the other way 83 yards.
