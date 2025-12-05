Five-Star WR Chris Henry Finally Makes College Decision
In the end, it was Ohio State that won out and kept the commitment of Chris Henry Jr.
Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, Henry, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Chris Henry Sr., announced that he will fulfill his prior verbal commitment to the Buckeyes that he made two years ago and sign during the Early Signing Period.
“I am signing with The Ohio State University,” Henry said in a video posted on social media. “It took me a while, but with my coach leaving, I wanted to take a step back, reevaluate everything and hear everybody out to make sure I was making the right decision.
“Ultimately, Ohio State was there for me and that’s why I’m signing.”
College Football Coach Carousel Led To Delay In Decision
The college football coaching carousel gave Henry time for pause, as he was heavily invested in both Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. The Ducks made a significant push to get the commitment of Henry.
Hartline has accepted the head coaching job at South Florida while Stein is headed to Kentucky.
Along with the Buckeyes and Ducks, USC, Texas and LSU were in the final five schools for the services of Henry.
Signing With Ohio State Brings Chris Henry Back Home
The 6-foot-5 Henry is considered the No. 1 wide receiver in the country in the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, which take into consideration several different outlets. He is the No. 1 player in California and the 10th-ranked player overall in the Class of 2026.
Henry started his career at West Clermont High School where he was a MaxPreps Freshman All-America selection after catching 29 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns, with 16 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.
As a sophomore, he caught 71 passes for 1,127 yards and scored 10 touchdowns at Withrow High School before transferring to perennial power Mater Dei High School in 2024. Both West Clermont and Withrow are located in Ohio, giving Henry a return home following his two-year run in California.
Henry played in just two games as a junior, finishing with three catches for 20 yards and a pair of scores.
Talented WR Averaged 22 Yards Per Catch As A Senior
This past season for the Monarchs, Henry had 28 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, averaging almost 22 yards per catch and 76 yards per game.
Henry gave a shoutout to Buckeye nation, telling the fans that they are “getting a gamechanger.”
“I’m excited to get up there to Columbus and make plays for you all,” he said.
Henry's Father Had Brief, Exciting NFL Career Before Passing
Henry’s father played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2005-09 where he caught 119 passes for 1,826 yards and 20 touchdowns after being selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
The elder Henry passed away in 2009 after falling out of the back of a moving vehicle following a domestic dispute with his fiancee. It was later revealed that Henry suffered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), making him the first active player in the NFL to be diagnosed with CTE.