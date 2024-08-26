Vote: Central Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
The 2024 Central Florida high school football season is off and running, and players are wasting no time in showing their talents.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 20 athletes for games played Aug. 22-24.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Last week’s winner: SBLive congratulates Merritt Island Christian quarterback Bode Handwork for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week for Aug. 15-17.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Tymir Gaines, RB/ATH, Mount Dora High
Stellar junior ran 20 times for 206 yards and caught one pass for 61 yards for 267 total yards in a 28-14 win against Sebastian River.
Sev Croom II, WR, Lyman
Talented senior caught four passes for 38 yards and two TDs to lead the Greyhounds past Lake Brantley, 27-0.
Malachi Walters, QB, University High (Orange City)
The Volusia County star threw three TD passes, including the game-winner with 46 seconds left, and had more than 200 total yards to lift the Titans past defending Class 3S state champion Daytona Beach Mainland, 31-28, in a stunning upset.
Jermane Hayes, WR/DB, University High (Orange City)
The fleet-footed senior caught the game-winning TD pass and returned an interception 95 yards for another score in an upset of Mainland.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Mainland
First-year junior starter had a breakout game in a loss to University High (Orange City), throwing four TD passes.
Denali Campbell, QB, Spruce Creek
Threw three TD passes to lead the Hawks past Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 50-0.
Sam Johnson, QB, Boone
First-year starter turned in a solid performance against Mars (Pa.), throwing for 314 yards and three TDs and rushing twice for 17 yards in a wild 47-35 loss.
Kingston Shaw, DE, Apopka
Stellar junior defender (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) had a key fumble recovery to help the Blue Darters hold off Ocoee, 10-0, in a Class 7A, District 5 game.
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
Virginia commit (6-3, 195) threw three TD passes and ran for two scores, including the game-winner, to lead the Hornets past Oviedo, 45-40, in an up-and-down game that had six lead changes.
Jakyri Watson, CB, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior made a big interception to lead the Kowboys past Treasure Coast, 21-7.
Daniel Bradley, DE/TE, Windermere
Stellar senior athlete (6-4, 240) made three sacks to lead the Wolverines past Harmony, 21-3.
Jackson Stecher, QB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Second-year starter has the Eagles flying already, throwing five TD passes in a 62-14 victory against Bradenton St. Stephen’s. TMA last year won a state title in the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA).
Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Senior threw three TD passes to steer the Barracudas past Golden High (Colo.), 41-19.
Xavier Lherisse, DB/ATH, Eau Gallie
National recruit scored what proved to be the game-winning TD on an electrifying 65-yard kickoff return and caught 10 passes for 111 yards in a 29-27 victory against Vero Beach, a traditional state power.
DJ Maultsby, WR, Eau Gallie
Senior caught four passes for 134 yards and two TDs to lead the Commodores past Vero Beach.
Demetrice McCray, WR/ATH, The First Academy (Orlando)
Junior standout caught an 87-yard pass to help set up a TD and made an interception in the final minute to secure the Royals’ 28-23 road win against Tennessee power, Lipscomb Academy.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
Sensational junior and Michigan commit completed 15 of 18 passes for 270 yards and three TDs to lead the two-time defending state champion Tigers past Titusville, 42-10, in a Brevard County game.
Xadrian Smith, DE/MLB, Cocoa
Senior made one of the most electrifying defensive plays of the week when he scooped up a fumble and rumbled 76 yards for a TD to lead the Tigers past Titusville.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
The dual-threat junior scored multiple TD runs to lead the Hustlers past his former school, 43-14.
Demetres Samuel Jr., CB/WR, Heritage
The Florida commit (6-1, 190) returned a punt 65 yards for a TD to help lead the Panthers past Palm Bay, 44-0.