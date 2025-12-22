California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Dec. 22
The week before Christmas doesn't bring too many big-time local matchups, but around the holidays programs tend to travel. St. John Bosco was in Florida. Harvard-Westlake was in Hawaii. Notre Dame and a bevy of others are in Las Vegas for the Tarkanian Classic.
After Christmas, the Classic at Damien here in Southern California starts December 26. The Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon will also begin the sam
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings as of December 22, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (8-1)
Trailblazers boat raced Crean Lutheran 69-40 over the weekend. Sophomore Jordan Mize was impressive.
2. SANTA MARGARITA (13-1)
The Eagles continue to show they will contend for an Open Division title. Drew Anderson has made a big leap forward athletically.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-2)
The Braves take two losses out-of-state to juggernauts Villages Charter (FL) and Columbus (FL).
4. REDONDO UNION (9-2)
Big game with Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks at Tarkanian in Vegas this week.
5. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (9-2)
Big game with Redondo Union at Tarkanian in Vegas this week.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-2)
The Wolverines go 3-1 in Hawaii at the Iolani Classic.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2)
The Huskies are messing around with Open Division talks as of right now.
8. CREAN LUTHERAN (9-3)
The Saints needed a small dose of reality, and got it against Sierra Canyon. They'll be fine ...
9. ETIWANDA (14-0)
The Eagles remain unbeaten.
10. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (4-3)
Big games with La Mirada this week.
11. CRESPI (8-4)
Jasiah Williams is eligible and ready to go.
12. LA MIRADA (5-4)
No shock here. Coach Randy Oronoz puts the toughest schedule together around.
13. CROSSROADS (8-3)
Shalen Sheppard joins the team after Christmas and it will get scary.
14. JSERRA (8-5)
Jaden Bailes has been playing lights out.
15. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (10-0)
Knights are still unbeaten, but will face a big-time opponent in Santa Maria St. Joseph this week.
16. INGLEWOOD (10-4)
Jason Crowe Jr. still scoring ...
17. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (8-4)
The Crusaders cooled off a big, but continue to grind out a great schedule.
18. ARCADIA (9-1)
Pacific League frontrunner with a 3-0 record in league play.
19. DAMIEN (13-2)
Big tournament coming after Christmas.
20. ST. BERNARD (7-6)
Went toe-to-toe with Inglewood, but fell 80-70.
21. PASADENA (6-3)
Bulldogs can't seem to get it going.
22. THOUSAND OAKS (10-0)
Big win over previously-ranked Chaminade lands the Lancers in the Top 25.
23. BRENTWOOD (12-1)
Life after Shalen Sheppard going well, but the Eagles' schedule is favorable.
24. MIRA COSTA (12-1)
Torrey Pines tournament coming up after Christmas.
25. ST. FRANCIS (9-2)
7-foot-3 Cherif Millogo is getting better.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 7
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 15
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: